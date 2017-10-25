ThousandEyes Expands Network Intelligence with Network Device Insights

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/17 -- , the Network Intelligence company that delivers visibility into every network, today announced the general availability of Device Layer, a new capability that adds network device health context to ThousandEyes Path Visualization, enabling organizations to deliver superior application and service performance. Device Layer automatically discovers the network devices that matter for business critical applications and services, enabling organizations to deliver a superior digital experience. Expanding ThousandEyes' Network Intelligence with device data now gives organizations the most accurate and complete understanding of end-to-end application and service delivery from the cloud, to the enterprise wide area network, to endpoint devices.



"As the personalization platform for the biggest brands and retailers in the world, it is critical that RichRelevance scale to billions of real-time customer interactions to help our customers deliver on the promise of individualized experiences. ThousandEyes Network Intelligence helps us bulletproof the quality of our service, which in turn enables our customers to drive revenue and brand engagement," said Kevin Duffey, Vice President of IT Operations at RichRelevance. "In external networks, ThousandEyes has helped us reduce troubleshooting time from weeks to literally minutes. The new Device Layer feature helps my team identify root cause even faster by mapping out my network device topology and providing detailed interface metrics. It's incredibly easy to manage and scale because we can see web performance and end-to-end network topologies, which now include hardware dependencies, all in one place."



Enterprise networks -- which now include the public Internet -- are becoming more complex and distributed, increasing the need for accurate, real-time data and performance metrics to rapidly troubleshoot and triage issues. ThousandEyes Path Visualization with Device Layer provides granular data on the performance of the routers, switches, firewalls and load balancers within an enterprise network and the inter-dependencies of how these devices connect to each other to deliver business critical applications. ThousandEyes also automatically maps and visualizes the network topology of the Enterprise WAN to identify historical and real-time changes in network infrastructure. By monitoring how each individual device is performing, and integrating and correlating that data with network, application and routing information, ThousandEyes enables network teams to pinpoint issues, from Layer 7 to Layer 2, to rapidly troubleshoot connectivity problems without switching between monitoring tools.





"In today's highly automated and distributed environments, our customers want to focus on innovation and delivering an exceptional customer experience, not managing complexity," said Mohit Lad, CEO and co-founder of ThousandEyes. "Trying to understand network infrastructure without any application context is meaningless. With Device Layer, our Path Visualization now automatically discovers the network devices that business applications depend on. Adding these insights to ThousandEyes Network Intelligence provides the most complete visibility of application delivery so that organizations can deliver a superior digital experience for all users."



ThousandEyes is a Network Intelligence platform that delivers visibility into every network an organization relies on, enabling them to optimize and improve application delivery, end-user experience and ongoing infrastructure investments. Leading companies such as ServiceNow and Twitter, as well as eBay and other members of the Fortune 500, use ThousandEyes to improve performance and availability of their business-critical applications. ThousandEyes is backed by Sequoia Capital, Sutter Hill Ventures, Tenaya Capital and GV (formerly Google Ventures), and has headquarters in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit or follow us on Twitter at .







