MYM Announces Change on Board of Directors



Vancouver, B.C., October 25, 2017 - MYM Nutraceuticals Inc., (CSE: MYM) (the Company or MYM) is pleased to announce that Mr. Rob Gietl has been appointed to the Companys Board of Directors. Mr. Gietl will continue to serve as CEO of MYM.



MYM also announces that Mr. Jonathan Fiteni has resigned from the Companys Board of Directors. Mr. Fiteni will focus on the many new business opportunities that MYM is pursuing with the upcoming legalization of recreational cannabis slated for July, 2018. Mr. Fiteni will remain Manager of Operations.



About MYM

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. is an innovative company focused on acquiring Health Canada licenses to produce and sell high-end organic medicinal cannabis supplements and topical products. To ensure a strong presence and growth potential within the industry, MYM is actively looking to acquire complementary businesses and assets in the technology, nutraceuticals and CBD sectors. MYM shares trade in Canada, Germany and the USA under the following symbols: (CSE: MYM) (OTC:MYMMF) (FRA:0MY) (DEU:0MY) (MUN:0MY) (STU:0MY).



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Rob Gietl, CEO

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

www.mymarijuana.ca



Investor Relations

Terry Brown

1-855-696-2261



This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Companys Managements Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedar.com.





This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE or CNSX Markets), nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the U.S. Securities Act), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the United States, as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.













