NetCents Technology: Currency Sales Exceed Original Projections



VANCOUVER, B.C., October 25, 2017 - NetCents Technology Inc. (NetCents or the Company) (CSE: NC), is extending the introductory period for their currency launch to November 30, 2017 (See news September 13, 2017).



We have had a tremendous response to our currency launch said Clayton Moore, CEO NetCents. He went on to say, What is really satisfying is the interest and feedback from not only international consumers but also from companies who want to use the coin for their payment and settlement solutions. We want to make sure all of our valued participants have been offered reasonable and adequate time to review information and partake in the Currency release and so we are extending the introductory period to November 30, 2017.



The NetCents Currency will be available to NetCents registered users through its proprietary cryptocurrency exchange.

All interested parties sign up to the NetCents Currency page: net-cents.com for the latest information regarding the currency and its launch.



As indicated in prior releases, the Company will rely on their complete functioning crypto-ecosystems to achieve the expected adoption and usage of the NetCents Coin. Management believes that a pre-existing ecosystem, combined with the planned treasury reserve account will significantly boost the Coins credibility and acceptance in the marketplace, making it a mainstream Currency.



About NetCents



NetCents is a next generation online payment processing platform, offering consumers and merchants online services for managing electronic payments. The Company is focused on capturing the migration from cash to digital currency by utilizing innovative Blockchain Technology to provide payment solutions that are simple to use, secure and worry free. NetCents works with its financial partners, mobile operators, exchanges, etc., to streamline the user experience of transacting online. NetCents Technology is integrated into the Automated Clearing House ("ACH") and is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC, which ensures our consumer's security and privacy. NetCents is available for deposits from 194 Countries around the World, providing you with the freedom to choose to Pay. Your Way.





For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.net-cents.com or contact Robert Meister, Capital Markets at Ph: 604. Ph: 604.638.7563 or email: Robert.meister(at)net-cents.com.



On Behalf of the Board of Directors

NetCents Technology Inc.



Clayton Moore

Clayton Moore, CEO, Founder and Director



NetCents Technology Inc.

Suite 880, 505 Burrard St (Bentall 1),

Vancouver, BC, V7X 1M4



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information



This release includes certain statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words expects, plans, anticipates, believes, intends, estimates, projects, potential and similar expressions, or that events or conditions will, would, may, could or should occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Companys management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that managements beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.











