Global Li-Ion Graphite Signs MOU With Bego Technologies LTD



GLOBAL LI-ION GRAPHITE SIGNS MOU WITH BEGO TECHNOLOGIES LTD



LION: CSE----------

0TD:F



Vancouver, BC - October 25, 2017 - Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp. (LION or, the Company) (CSE: LION) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a MOU to acquire an interest in BEGO Technologies Ltd. Under the terms of the agreement LION will acquire 16% of BEGO and 49% of BEGO Energy Storage. The companies will endeavor to execute a definitive agreement quickly.



BEGO is a Hong Kong incorporated private company, which was formed to commercialize a new and innovative way to produce low cost, high value graphene oxide and graphene from Graphite.



BEGO, an acronym for Bio Electro Chemical Graphene Oxide, is a ecofriendly peer reviewed PCT patent pending process (Process) that uses mother matures naturally occurring microbes to produce Graphene Oxide from graphite. Graphene Oxide is a precursor to producing Graphene which is a further process that is being advanced at CSU and other labs under contract with BEGO.



Commercialization of the Process is being advanced under the direction of Dr. Jin , the Process Co Inventor in collaboration with experts at Colorado State University where ongoing programs are underway to perfect the Process and its scaling.



BEGOs priority is to become a low cost high value vendor of engineered graphene materials, one of which is dedicated to advancing the next generation graphene based electrode for energy storage.



Research is going on world wide to increase the energy density of lithium ion batteries, to extend the EV range and load them faster. Graphene characteristics hold great promise to reach these holy grails. A low cost high quality provider of graphene will make possible commercialization of these advances.



We are pleased to welcome Dr Song Jin, a Chinese American, from Boulder CO. Dr Jin is Ph.D., Zoology/Environmental Biology, Bio-geo-chem, 1994 - 1997] [University of Wyoming. Dr Jins specialty is Applied R&D, management and commercialization of advanced technologies in environmental and alternative energy areas





Further information about Global Li-Ion is available under its profile on the SEDAR website, www.sedar.com, on the CSE website, www.thecse.com, and the Companys website, www.globalli-iongraphite.com.



For Further information about the Company, please contact:-

Jason Walsh

Director & Officer

Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp.

Telephone 604.608.6314

Email: info(at)liongraphite.com



Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.



Forward-Looking Information:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words anticipate, continue, estimate, expect, may, will, project, should, believe and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks discussed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.











