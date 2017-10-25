Computer & Software

Increase Clickthrough & Track URLs With Smarten Link From Duncan MacGibbon To Boost Engagement & Sales

(firmenpresse) - Duncan MacGibbon has launched Smarten Link, a new marketing tool to help increase sales and promote engagement with customers. It has been designed to make it easy to use, and can be beneficial to businesses in any niche, helping to take companies to the next level and increase the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns.



More information can be found at: http://letsgolook.at/SmartenLink.



Smarten Link can be used to shrink, manage and track URLs easily and effectively. This means businesses can take a long, cumbersome link that wouldnt be enticing to click, and make it more enticing.



They can also track the effectiveness of their URLs, so that its easy to see what works and what doesnt. By using Smarten Link, businesses in any niche can oversee and manage performance on all of their marketing campaigns with the link tracker.



With the data it gathers, they can then go on to tailor their marketing campaigns to enhance their effectiveness. Businesses can also get a better idea of what works and what doesnt when it comes to link placement and link effectiveness in product sales and email marketing.



Another area it can help with is social media marketing, especially on Twitter, where there is a strict limit on characters. When it comes to using Twitter, saving space on characters is of utmost importance. It makes it easier for businesses to get across their message, and can help to improve sales.



One of the benefits of shortened URLs is that they have become so commonplace that customers are used to them. On the other hand, seeing a long, complicated URL can be jarring and stop people from clicking on it. This means that businesses can use the tool to increase clickthrough rate, regardless of their area.



Further, shorter links are more enticing for people to share, so using Smarten Link can also encourage more activity on social media. Businesses can drive customers to share their campaigns, products and posts, boosting brand awareness and getting more visitors to their company homepage.





Full details of the benefits can be found on the URL above. Additional information is provided at: http://muncheye.com/duncan-macgibbon-smarten-link.

