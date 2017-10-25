Altify Announces Women in Leadership and Sales Leadership Roundtable Events at Dreamforce

(firmenpresse) - DUBLIN, IRELAND and SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/17 -- Altify, , today announced that it will host two offsite sales leadership discussions on the first day of Dreamforce. Sales Leadership Roundtable: The Secret Sauce to Accelerate Growth will share sales strategy and best practice breakthroughs to help companies of all sizes increase their sales velocity. The session will explore how industry leaders align strategy, people and technology, including augmented and artificial intelligence, to provide more value to customers and enable massive sales growth. Women in Leadership: Grow. Inspire. Transform. will feature inspirational stories and advice from a diverse panel of executive women driving transformation in their organizations.







"Dreamforce brings together the best executive and sales leaders every year to share best practices and drive innovation," said Altify CEO Anthony Reynolds. "Our goal is to facilitate two conversations critical to business success -- how to drive sales growth through digital transformation and how to empower women in sales and executive leadership. We're thrilled to be working with these accomplished executives and leading voices on both topics in these panel discussions."







Moderator: Anthony Reynolds, CEO, Altify

Panelists:



Steven Birdsall, Chief Revenue Officer, Radial



Doug Landis, Growth Partner, Emergence Capital



Glenn Davis, Senior Vice President of Growth Execution and Client Engagement, UnitedHealth Group - Optum



Jon Kondo, CEO, OpsPanda



Lenore Lang, VP Sales, Quip at Salesforce



An interactive discussion on building and sustaining a high performance sales team and revenue generation engine. Includes a breakfast sponsored by OpsPanda and a panel discussion featuring real-life examples of sales successes, insights, and go-to-market strategies.



Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 at 8:00a.m.



Register to attend the panel









Moderator: Áine Denn, EVP and Co-Founder, Altify

Panelists:



Corinne Sklar, CMO, Bluewolf, an IBM Company



Melissa Church, VP Growth Operations (Sales Operations), UHC Community & State



Natalie Mancosky, Global Sales Excellence Director, Honeywell Performance Materials and Technologies



Bronwyn Saglimbeni, Personal Presence and Communications Coach & Writer, Bronwyn Communications



Sherry Lowe, VP Marketing & Communications, Splunk



A dynamic panel of women leaders share their stories and inspire others to write their own. Panelists will share their journies, offer leadership insights on personal and business transformation, and explain how their drive, passion, and excellence has translated into business and personal success.



Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 at 11:30a.m.



Register to attend the panel



Altify is the digital sales transformation software company, helping sales teams win the deals that matter and increase wallet share with a suite of software products that improve opportunity and account management. Built natively on Salesforce platform, Altify helps salespeople, managers and executives achieve sustained revenue growth and sales success. Altify customers include: Autodesk, Brocade, BT, GE, Honeywell, HP Enterprise, Johnson Controls, UnitedHealthcare, Optum, Salesforce and Software AG. Find out more at alitfy.com.







