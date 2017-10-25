SentinelOne Now Supports the Broadest Set of Linux Distributions on the Market

(firmenpresse) - MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/17 -- , a pioneer in delivering autonomous AI-powered security for the endpoint, datacenter and cloud, today released SentinelOne Linux agent version 2.0. The Linux agent now supports more Linux distributions than any other endpoint solution on the market, including Amazon Linux. It also allows autonomous detection and protection to fully function in a mission-critical datacenter or in a standalone network disconnected Linux device. With the SentinelOne Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP) available on more Linux distributions and able to support Amazon Web Services, organizations can secure critical workloads that were previously unprotected.



Known as a highly reliable, cost-effective system, Linux is widely used in the cloud, datacenter, and all manner of physical and virtual infrastructures. Many endpoint solutions, both legacy and next-generation, do not support virtual or cloud infrastructures, leaving large, critical workloads at risk. Additionally, internet-facing services using Linux are often vulnerable to attack, especially if they rely on poorly managed LAMP stacks (Linux, Apache, MySQL and PHP/Python), which can permit remote code execution on misconfigured servers.



"Increasingly, critical workloads are being moved to public cloud infrastructures where traditional intrusion detection is not enough to protect against attack," said Raj Rajamani, vice president of product management at SentinelOne. "SentinelOne is the first to cover such a wide array of Linux distributions, including Amazon Linux, enabling organizations to expand protection to cloud infrastructure running business-critical applications. Coupled with our platform approach to security, SentinelOne is delivering a holistic AI-powered behavioral prevention, detection and response to the market."



Unlike other solutions, the SentinelOne Linux agent can fully function in a datacenter or on a standalone possibly disconnected device, such as cloud-based or remote office appliances, running 64-bit versions of:





Amazon Linux AMI



Red Hat Enterprise Linux RHEL v5.5-5.11, 6.5+, 7.0+



Ubuntu 12.04, 14.04, 16.04, 16.10



CentOS 6.5+, 7.0+



Oracle Linux OL (formerly known as Oracle Enterprise Linux or OEL) v6.5-6.9 and v7.0+



SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12



To assist SysOps/DevOps administrators, SentinelOne now offers instance replication (copy or clone) directly from the virtualization native management console, including Amazon's AWS Management Console and VMware's vCenter. The new version also enables Active Directory integration through Centrify, allowing dynamic policy application, agent-assisted user login tracking and consistent posture reporting.



"As a company bringing security solutions to thousands of customers, we can't risk our customers' data or our company's reputation to a data breach," said Jay Ryerse, CEO of Carvir. "The costs of downtime and recovery would be crippling. We trust in SentinelOne to achieve a level of protection beyond traditional anti-virus."



SentinelOne was listed as 'most visionary' in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant, received a "recommended" rating for Advanced Endpoint Protection from NSS Labs, and is consistently rated the top EPP product by leading AV testing organizations.



The SentinelOne Linux agent version 2.0 is immediately available to current SentinelOne customers.



SentinelOne is shaping the future of endpoint security with an integrated platform that unifies the detection, prevention and remediation of threats initiated by nation states, terrorists, and organized crime. SentinelOne's unique approach is based on deep inspection of all system processes combined with innovative machine learning to quickly isolate malicious behaviors, protecting devices against advanced, targeted threats in real time. SentinelOne was formed by an elite team of cyber security and defense experts from IBM, Intel, Check Point Software Technologies, Cylance, McAfee, and Palo Alto Networks. To learn more visit sentinelone.com or follow us at (at)SentinelSec.







