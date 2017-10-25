Stingray Business Signs its Largest In-Store Media Solutions Contract to Date

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/17 -- Stingray (TSX: RAY.A)(TSX: RAY.B), a leading business-to-business multi-platform music and in-store media solutions provider, today announced that has a concluded a groundbreaking agreement with Farmacias del Ahorro, one of Mexico's largest drugstore chains, that will bring custom music programming and digital signage technology to over 1,600 pharmacies and 1,600 clinics across Mexico.



Stingray Business, working collaboratively with its local affiliate, Marketing Sensorial Mexico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (operating as "Basha"), has been given the mandate of strengthening Farmacias del Ahorro's position as a market leader through expertly curated background music channels and state-of-the-art digital content and technology.



This agreement marks an important milestone for Stingray Business in Mexico. In addition to custom background music channels, specially curated for the specific requirement of local drugstores and clinics, Stingray Business and its local affiliate, Basha, will enhance the chain's customer and patient experience with digital signage content and interactive technology, including digital kiosks and touch screens.



Quotes



"It has long been our position that in-store media should be an integral part of every organization's branding and customer experience strategy," said Eric Boyko, President, Co-founder, and CEO of Stingray. "Clients visit clinics and pharmacies for a number of reasons, and we believe that our custom solutions will go a long way to create a positive and soothing atmosphere while keeping clients informed. We are excited to have found in Farmacias del Ahorro a partner that also believes in the power of expertly programmed music and interactive technology to enhance the customer experience. It is a privilege to have this opportunity to contribute to the success of a brand so dear to the hearts of the people of Mexico."



"We are thrilled to partner with Stingray on our biggest deal to date and to have the opportunity to innovate with Farmacias del Ahorro across all digital platforms to enhance the customer experience," said Jacobo Jafif CEO of Basha. "This is a ground-breaking deal in the Mexican market that represents a major milestone not only for Stingray but for Basha as well. The expertise and technological infrastructure that Stingray brings to the table make it the best partner we could find."





"Our objective when launching this project was to implement innovative solutions that would provide our customers with a comforting and relaxing ambiance when visiting our pharmacies and clinics," said Rafael Selvas, CMO of Farmacias del Ahorro. "To achieve this goal, we required not only a provider but a partner we could rely on for state-of-the-art in-store experience. After a lengthy research process, we selected Stingray and Basha for their cutting-edge technology deployed by an experienced and dedicated team. We are anxious to start implementing the result of our collaboration in our locations across the country."



About Stingray



Stingray (TSX: RAY.A)(TSX: RAY.B) is the world-leading provider of multiplatform music services and digital experiences for pay TV operators, commercial establishments, OTT providers, mobile operators, and more. Stingray's services include audio television channels, premium television channels, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, music apps, and more. Geared towards individuals and businesses alike, Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries and its mobile apps have been downloaded over 90 million times. Stingray is headquartered in Montreal and currently has close to 350 employees worldwide. For more information: .







Contacts:

Mathieu Peloquin

Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications

Stingray

1 514-664-1244, ext. 2362





