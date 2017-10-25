Metrospaces Approves Extension of Board Resolution Prohibiting Reverse Stock Split of Its Common Stock Until at Least December 31st, 2018

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/17 -- Metrospaces, Inc. (OTC PINK: MSPC) announces approval of Unanimous Board Resolution of Extending prohibiting any reverse stock splits of its common stock for 13 months.



Mr. Oscar Brito, Company CFO, stated: "On Tuesday, October 24th, 2017, Metrospaces approved a unanimous board resolution prohibiting any reverse stock splits of its common stock without the majority approval of Independent Shareholders until at least December 31st, 2018. Independent shareholders are defined as any Metrospaces common shareholders not including management, directors or affiliates."







Metrospaces is a publicly traded real estate investment and Development Company which acquires land, designs, builds, and develops then resells condominiums and Luxury High-End Hotels, principally in urban areas of Latin America. The company's current projects are located in Buenos Aires, Argentina and Miami, USA. It is operated by an elite group of real estate and investment professionals and entrepreneurs located in New York City, Miami and Buenos Aires. Company shareholders have extensive careers in real estate and business financing worldwide, and have funded projects both in the America's and across Europe valued in excess of US $550Million.



Metrospaces' majority shareholders has partnered with Investors on Elite properties including The London BLVGARI 5 Star Hotel, and is currently involved in negotiations for the development of several Elite luxury properties in South America.



Among Metrospace partners are Architects, Real Estate Developers, Agents and Attorneys of the highest standing, with extensive experience in the global property market.



was originally founded by company President Oscar Brito.















Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Metrospaces Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.









Metrospaces

Oscar Brito

786 599 5876



