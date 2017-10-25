With 1 Million Units Sold, RIP-IT Becomes No. 1 Fielder's Mask Brand for Protecting Players

(firmenpresse) - ORLANDO, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/17 -- , a design and manufacturer of youth softball products, announces record sales of 1M units of its fielder's masks, making it the leading provider of protective gear on the market. RIP-IT's Defense Pro fielder's masks offer a lightweight design and provide players with the protection and better visibility compared to any other softball mask on the market.



With millions of youth athletes suffering from injuries per year, parents and coaches have realized the importance of purchasing quality products for their children. To date, Missouri and Kentucky are the first states to mandate that high school softball players wear protective gear and bordering states are rallying to implement a similar law.



"After seeing the demand for safe but stylish softball gear, we have been able to develop and tailor our products to the needs of the female youth," said Matthew Delgado, Director of Marketing at RIP-IT. "We receive countless emails and calls from parents and players who tell us how our fielder's masks saved their daughter's life and hearing that is what makes our job and mission at RIP-IT so meaningful."



RIP-IT's products are available in over 2,000 stores including all Academy locations and Dick's Sporting Goods nationwide. The Defense Pro was ranked number one in sales on Amazon in the baseball and softball category and has the highest star rating.



"We expect to see exponential growth over the next year as requirements change and hope that our products will continue to help players stay safe while playing the sport they love," said Delgado.



The Defense Pro is the only fielder's mask in the market backed by a $5,000 Peace of Mind Policy, a guarantee that states if a customer suffers an injury as a direct result of a softball striking the Defense Pro fielder's mask, RIP-IT will cover the medical costs of up to $5,000.



mission is to support and empower the softball communities that coach young ladies to believe in themselves, so that more female leadership is found in every community. RIP-IT accomplishes this through a co-creation process that brings the influencers of the softball community into the product development process so that RIP-IT can truly understand their frustrations and aspirations. From this co-creation process, RIP-IT designs and manufacturers premium equipment and apparel for youth softball players that inspires them to perform their best. This process has led RIP-IT to become the lifestyle brand of choice for softball players and coaches who seek premium equipment and apparel.





