End of Daylight Saving Time is Right Time to Make Adjustments in Lighting Plans for Commercial & Residential

(firmenpresse) - With the Fall season in full swing, Lightscape Designs urges homeowners and business owners to take some actions that will help save them money over the next few months.

"Many people have their lighting schemes on timers," says Mike Geier, owner of Lightscape Designes. "This time of year, with the change back to Standard Time and the end of Daylight Saving Time, we re-set our customers' timers and tune everything up so it's all running at top efficiency."

Mike creates 'lightscapes' for homeowners associations (HOAs), homeowners, hotels and resorts, and other businesses. His site showcases his services and the types of lighting he can achieve when people want to create the most attractive outdoor lighting plans for their space or their customers' spaces, providing clients with a custom experience that is all their own. More information can be found at: http://lightscapedesigns.net.

Lightscape Designs specializes in lighting landscape design and installation, including:

* LED Retrofit

* HOA outdoor light installations, LED retrofits, landscape lighting maintenance programs

* Residential lighting design and installation

To get a feel for the types of projects Mike and his team excel at, please visit http://www.lightscapedesigns.net/ The site explains that Lightscape Designs is a leading landscape design lighting firm in San Diego, priding itself on helping hundreds of homeowners in Rancho Santa Fe, San Clemente, Carlsbad, La Jolla, Del Mar and Carmel Valley solve their lighting design challenges.

Each installation begins with the team carefully assessing the unique oudoor lighting needs of each customer. Clients working with Lightscape Designs get an experience that is tailored to them, whether that means landscape design lighting for new construction, remodelling, or custom residential and commercial projects. The company also provides maintenance programs for HOAs and other properties that are managed and run professionally.





Mike Geier began learning about landscape lighting design while studying at San Diego State University. He created the company in 2006 as a way to help as many people achieve their lighting goals as possible.

Services provided by the company include outdoor light fixtures of all kinds such as LED landscape lighting (or low voltage outdoor lighting), LED lighting retrofit, accent lighting, architectural lighting, garden lighting, HOA lighting, path and walkway lighting, low voltage outdoor lighting, downlighting and moon lighting, deck lighting / deck lights, yard lights, patio and barbecue lighting, and uplighting. These combine to help create the outdoor experience each client wants.

Both residential and commercial lighting services are provided, with innovative LED lighting systems installed to offer the highest quality product. This means that people in North San Diego, South Orange County and other areas like Carmel Valley and San Clemente can install outdoor sidewalk lighting illuminate their home, garden and office space with ease.

SAN DIEGO Towns & Zip Codes

Alpine 91901

La Mesa 91941,91942

National City 91950

Cardiff By The Sea 92007

Carlsbad 92007,92008,92009,92010,92011

Del Mar 92014

El Cajon 92019,92020,92021

Encinitas (Olivenhain, Wildflower Estates) 92023,92024

Escondido 92025,92026,92027,92029

Fallbrook 92028,92088

La Jolla (La Jolla Farms) 92037,92038,92039

Poway (The Heritage Estates) 92064,92074

Rancho Santa Fe (Cielo, Fairbanks Ranch, Rancho Del Lago, Santa Fe Farms, Del Mar Country Club, Rancho Belvedere, The Bridges, The Crosby, Rancho La Cima) 92067,92091

San Diego 92116

Hillcrest 92103

North Park 92104

Point Loma 92106

Ocean Beach 92107

Oceanside (Saint Malo) 92054

Pacific Beach 92109

Old Town 92110

Clairemont 92117

Coronado (Coronado Cays) 92118

Sorrento Valley 92121

University City 92122

Tierrasanta 92124

Rancho Bernardo (Santaluz, The Trails) 92127,92128,92197,92199

Carmel Valley (Rancho Pacifica, Meadows Del Mar, Alta Del Mar, Fairbanks Highlands) 92130,92131

ORANGE COUNTY Towns and Zip Codes

Newport Coast (Pelican Hill, Crystal Cove) 92657

Newport Beach 92662,92661,92660,92663

Corona Del Mar (Cameo Shores, Cameo Highlands) 92625

Laguna Beach 92651

San Clemente 92673,92672

El Niquel Heights 92677

Dana Point 92629

Villa Park 92861

Coto de Caza (Trabuco Canyon) 92679

Laguna Hills 92653

Laguna Niquel 92607

Contact Info: Name: Mike Geier Email: info(at)lightscapedesigns.net Organization: Lightscape Designs Address: P.O. Box 70241, San Diego, CA, Rancho Santa Fe, California 92067, United States Phone: +1-619-778-1209

For more information, please visit http://www.lightscapedesigns.net/

