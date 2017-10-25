(firmenpresse) - With the Fall season in full swing, Lightscape Designs urges homeowners and business owners to take some actions that will help save them money over the next few months.
"Many people have their lighting schemes on timers," says Mike Geier, owner of Lightscape Designes. "This time of year, with the change back to Standard Time and the end of Daylight Saving Time, we re-set our customers' timers and tune everything up so it's all running at top efficiency."
Mike creates 'lightscapes' for homeowners associations (HOAs), homeowners, hotels and resorts, and other businesses. His site showcases his services and the types of lighting he can achieve when people want to create the most attractive outdoor lighting plans for their space or their customers' spaces, providing clients with a custom experience that is all their own. More information can be found at: http://lightscapedesigns.net.
Lightscape Designs specializes in lighting landscape design and installation, including:
* LED Retrofit
* HOA outdoor light installations, LED retrofits, landscape lighting maintenance programs
* Residential lighting design and installation
To get a feel for the types of projects Mike and his team excel at, please visit http://www.lightscapedesigns.net/ The site explains that Lightscape Designs is a leading landscape design lighting firm in San Diego, priding itself on helping hundreds of homeowners in Rancho Santa Fe, San Clemente, Carlsbad, La Jolla, Del Mar and Carmel Valley solve their lighting design challenges.
Each installation begins with the team carefully assessing the unique oudoor lighting needs of each customer. Clients working with Lightscape Designs get an experience that is tailored to them, whether that means landscape design lighting for new construction, remodelling, or custom residential and commercial projects. The company also provides maintenance programs for HOAs and other properties that are managed and run professionally.
More information:
Mike Geier began learning about landscape lighting design while studying at San Diego State University. He created the company in 2006 as a way to help as many people achieve their lighting goals as possible.
Services provided by the company include outdoor light fixtures of all kinds such as LED landscape lighting (or low voltage outdoor lighting), LED lighting retrofit, accent lighting, architectural lighting, garden lighting, HOA lighting, path and walkway lighting, low voltage outdoor lighting, downlighting and moon lighting, deck lighting / deck lights, yard lights, patio and barbecue lighting, and uplighting. These combine to help create the outdoor experience each client wants.
Both residential and commercial lighting services are provided, with innovative LED lighting systems installed to offer the highest quality product. This means that people in North San Diego, South Orange County and other areas like Carmel Valley and San Clemente can install outdoor sidewalk lighting illuminate their home, garden and office space with ease.
Contact Info: Name: Mike Geier Organization: Lightscape Designs Address: P.O. Box 70241, San Diego, CA, Rancho Santa Fe, California 92067, United States Phone: +1-619-778-1209
For more information, please visit http://www.lightscapedesigns.net/
