Overload protection up to 2000 Nm

(PresseBox) - Highly dynamic, powerful, controlled drives play an ever-increasing role in today's advanced automation. The new SKY-EK safety coupling series SKY-EK, which is expanded by two standard sizes, with elastomer construction, offers these high-performance drives the adequate safety element. With a maximum disengagement torque of 2000 Nm, the current, ever-increasing performance data is taken into account. As a special version, disengagement torques up to 2000 Nm and operating speeds up to 8000 rpm can be realized.



The safety couplings of the series SKY-EK are a combination of a thousand times proven disengagement mechanism with a play-free and vibration-damping elastomeric construction. They have proved their effectiveness in a variety of applications, particularly as collision protection in feed axes. They protect the complex and expensive systems from consequential damage with costly machine damage, repairs and downtime.



Key features of the SKY-EK series are compact dimensions, low inertia moments, the compensation of misalignment errors between the input and output shafts with low restoring forces, and, above all, an absolutely play-free, angular transmission of the torques. The sophisticated design principle, a high-quality material selection, the precise manufacture as well as the numerous possibilities of variation in the shaft-hub connection give this product an exception in the safety coupling market. The application area covers all demanding high-dynamic servo axes for machine tools up to the overload protection of conveyor systems.





