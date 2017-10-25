Participant Record - ELIV 2017 has successfully ended

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech

ELIV 2017 has successfully ended

(PresseBox) - The international VDI Congress ELIV ("ELectronic In Vehicles") is continuing to grow. The latest developments and megatrends in the automotive sector were once again the focus of the expert lectures and the exhibition. The new location at the World Conference Center in Bonn was also very popular.



The international VDI congress with an accompanying exhibition has successfully ended with a visitor record of more than 1,700 participants and 145 exhibitors. In more than 70 plenary speeches and specialist lectures, electronic experts discussed the latest developments. Highlights this year were the new exhibitions on megatrends such as Automated Driving, Connected Car, IT Security and E-Mobility. The combination of internationality, great diversity of topics and the new location of the World Conference Center Bonn (WCCB) provided an exclusive atmosphere for exchange and networking.



New Topics - Interactive Visitor Participation



New at the ELIV 2017 was also the interactive participation of all attendees. At the beginning of the congress, the participants were invited to vote via app what they felt were the most important issues and challenges of the industry. Transferred in real time as TED (Teledialog) to the video walls the results could be discussed at the same time.



One result was particularly surprising: Autonomous driving (69%) is still one of the most important tasks ahead, but the issue of cyber security is becoming more and more important. A clear majority (57%) believes that it will also be the biggest challenge in the next five years.



Frequently, the question arises as to when the vehicle will preponderantly take over the functions of the driver. The majority voted for this to be the case between 2025 and 2030.



Finally, in the year 2030, the electric car should have replaced the internal combustion engine.



At the same time, the majority of the participants (85%) agreed that the move of ELIV, to the new congress location in Bonn, was the right decision.





Trends are reflected in exhibition area



In the exhibition area as well, the automotive upheaval was reflected without exception. Porsche Engineering, Continental, Audi, Infineon, Daimler and IAV, for example, presented their innovations and made the automobile revolution tangible, from the "cloud car" (cloud-based fault diagnosis on a remote basis) to state-of-the-art 3D laser technology for environmental recognition, via innovative driver assistance systems and futuristic concept cars, just to name a few.



Awards for commitment and talent



In various award ceremonies, the best speakers, young speakers and Start-ups were honored.



The prize for the best Start-up company went to the company nauto inc. (received by Frank Bunte and Sridharan Subramanian). The young company develops modern technologies for monitoring autonomous driving cars.



In the participant voting, Dr. Arne Jachens, Continental Automotive, who held a lecture on the topic AR - Head-Up Display, was voted as best speaker.



The Autoelectronic Excellence Award for Young Speakers went to the following participants:



1st place, 5000 Euro: Karl Martin Fritsch, Mahle



2nd place, 3000 Euro: Hauke ??Baumgärtel, Hella



3rd place, Filiz Akkaya, Porsche



Facts and figures:



Over 1,700 participants



More than 70 specialist lectures



Over 30 years of important branch meeting



145 Specialist exhibitors



The 18th edition of the ELIV has maintained and strengthened its position as the most important branch meeting of decision-makers and specialists in vehicle production, suppliers and service providers.



Also the ELIV 2019 will be held again in Bonn from 16 to 17 October 2019.



Registration and program at www.eliv-congress.de or at www.vdi-wissensforum.de as well as at the VDI Wissensforum Kundenzentrum, PO Box 10 11 39, 40002 Düsseldorf, E-Mail: wissensforum(at)vdi.de, Phone: +49 211 6214-201, Fax: -154





