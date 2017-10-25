Fine Art America Raises $0 to Launch Global "Mail & Frame" Business

(firmenpresse) - SANTA MONICA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/17 -- (FAA), the world's largest online art marketplace, has launched a global which allows consumers to custom frame all of their personal possessions from the comfort of their homes.



Using Fine Art America's online framing interface, buyers can choose the type of item they would like to have framed (e.g. personal photos, diplomas, newspaper articles, team jerseys, and more), upload an image of the item from their smartphone, and then personalize the item with hundreds of different frame and mat options. Once the order is placed, Fine Art America mails the buyer a pre-paid package to retrieve the item. The item is then delivered to one of FAA's fourteen global framing centers where it is transformed into a museum-quality masterpiece and sent back to the buyer within 2 to 3 business days.



"This is one of the most exciting times in the history of our business," noted Sean Broihier, CEO of Fine Art America. "We've spent over a decade building a global framing business which fulfills thousands of orders each week for 500,000+ artists all over the world. We're now opening up the business to everyone at home who wants to transform their personal possessions into works of art. I'm a father of three with drawers and boxes full of kid's drawings, team photos, newspaper clippings, and more. Don't let your prized possessions gather dust in obscurity. Give them the attention they deserve -- up on your walls."



Fine Art America's Mail & Frame business allows anyone at home to mail in items up to 30" x 40" in size. Prices are based on the size of the item and start out at just $35 for an 8" x 10" finished piece. Shipping is always free, both ways, and every item from Fine Art America comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.



"We're very excited to be launching our Mail & Frame business -- especially at this time of the year," says Broihier. "Framed art makes a wonderful gift for the holidays, and our website makes it incredibly easy to visualize exactly what your finished piece will look like before you place your order. All you have to do is decide what you want to frame, pick out the mat and frame on our site, and then put your item into a box that we'll mail to you. In just a few business days, the item will be back in your hands and ready to hang on your wall. It's that easy."





Fine Art America is a truly unique e-commerce company with a backstory like no other business in the printing and framing industry. The entire company was built by a single programmer back in 2006 and continues to be run by a small, dedicated staff to this very day. The company has never raised money, doesn't have any debt, doesn't have any connections to Silicon Valley, and has spent more than a decade fending off competition from huge Silicon Valley corporations with hundreds of employees and tens of millions in venture capital.



"We've spent a decade perfecting our online technology, automating our business, and building out a global fulfillment network which allows us to process thousands of Mail & Frame orders each day, right out of the gate, without having to increase our staff size or change anything about the way that we do business," says Broihier. "That allows us to offer the world's largest selection of custom frames and mats at incredibly competitive prices. We're looking forward to helping all of our friends, followers, and past and future customers transform their personal possessions in works of art -- one Mail & Frame item at a time."



For more information about Mail & Frame, please .



Fine Art America is an online art marketplace and technology company based in Santa Monica, California. The company was founded in 2006 and is home to hundreds of thousands of artists, photographers, and iconic global brands. With a few clicks, sellers can upload their images to FineArtAmerica.com, set their prices for 25+ different print-on-demand products (e.g. canvas prints), and then sell those products to a global audience of online buyers. Fine Art America fulfills each order on the seller's behalf via its network of 14 global manufacturing facilities. In addition to providing an online marketplace and order fulfillment service, Fine Art America also develops technology to help consumers transform their digital images and personal possessions into works of art through the recently launched Mail & Frame business.







