Innodata to Report Third Quarter 2017 Results

NEW YORK - October 25, 2017 - INNODATA INC. (NASDAQ: INOD) today announced that

it will report third quarter 2017 results before the market opens on Tuesday,

November 7, 2017. A news release will be available in both the News and Investor

Relations sections of the Innodata website, www.innodata.com.



Innodata has scheduled an investor conference call for 11:00 AM eastern time on

that same day.



The call-in numbers for the conference call are:



1-877-888-4312 (Domestic)

1-785-424-1876 (International)



1-866-375-1919 (Domestic Replay)

1-719-457-0820 (International Replay)



Pass code on both: 4780939



Investors are also invited to access a live Webcast of the conference call at

the Investor Relations section of www.innodata.com. Please note that the Webcast

feature will be in listen-only mode.



Call-in or Webcast replay will be available for 30 days following the conference

call.



About Innodata

Innodata (NASDAQ: INOD) is a global digital services and solutions company.

Innodata's technology and services power leading information products and

online retail destinations around the world. Innodata's solutions help

prestigious enterprises harness the power of digital data to re-imagine how they

operate and drive performance. Innodata serves publishers, media and information

companies, digital retailers, banks, insurance companies, government agencies

and many other industries.



Founded in 1988, Innodata comprises a team of 4,000 diverse people in 8

countries who are dedicated to delivering services and solutions that help the

world's businesses make better decisions.



Innodata honors include EContent Magazine's EContent 100, KMWorld Magazine's

100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management, the International Association



of Outsourcing Professionals' (IAOP) Global Outsourcing Top 100, D&B India's

Leading ITeS and BPO Companies and the Black Book of Outsourcing's Top List of

Leading Outsourcing Providers to the Printing and Publishing Business.







Forward Looking Statement



This release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the

safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

The words "project," "head start," "believe," "expect," "should," "anticipate,"

"indicate," "point to," "forecast," "likely," "goals," "optimistic," "foster"

and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements,

which speak only as of their dates.



These forward-looking statements are based largely on our current expectations

and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without

limitation, that contracts may be terminated by clients; projected or committed

volumes of work may not materialize; our Innodata Advanced Data Solutions

("IADS") segment is a venture formed in 2011 that has incurred losses since

inception and has recorded impairment charges for all of its fixed assets; we

currently intend to continue to invest in IADS; the primarily at-will nature of

contracts with our Digital Data Solutions clients and the ability of these

clients to reduce, delay or cancel projects; continuing Digital Data Solutions

segment revenue concentration in a limited number of clients; continuing Digital

Data Solutions segment reliance on project-based work; inability to replace

projects that are completed, canceled or reduced; difficulty in integrating and

deriving synergies from acquisitions, joint venture and strategic investments;

potential undiscovered liabilities of companies and businesses that we may

acquire; depressed market conditions; changes in external market factors; the

ability and willingness of our clients and prospective clients to execute

business plans which give rise to requirements for our services; changes in our

business or growth strategy; the emergence of new or growing competitors;

various other competitive and technological factors; and other risks and

uncertainties indicated from time to time in our filings with the Securities and

Exchange Commission.



Our actual results could differ materially from the results referred to in the

forward-looking statements. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can

be no assurance that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements

will occur.



We undertake no obligation to update or review any guidance or other forward-

looking information, whether as a result of new information, future developments

or otherwise.







Company Contact

Raj Jain

Vice President

Innodata Inc.

rjain(at)innodata.com

(201) 371-8024











