MASMOVIL reaches 9 million households in Spain with its fiber offer:

* The company's own fiber network reaches 1.5 million households and adds more
than 7.5 million additional homes, thanks to the agreement with Orange.
* MASMOVIL begins the commercialization of its convergent services in the
Balearic and Canary Islands.
* The company confirms its commitment to invest in high-speed networks.
Madrid, October 25(th), 2017. - MASMOVIL Group (MAS.MC) increases the coverage
of its fiber network and has already reached 9 million available households in
Spain. MASMOVIL offers convergent services throughout its 4 main brands: Yoigo,
MASMOVIL, Pepephone and Llamaya.
Following the recent deployments of the company, MASMOVIL's fiber network
reaches 1.5 million households. Thanks to the agreement with Orange, MASMOVIL
adds more than 7.5 million households.
MASMOVIL will continue to invest in the development of its fiber network and
expects to have a total of 10 million households by the end of the year.
The new households in which MASMOVIL will be able to commercialize its fiber
offer are located in: Albacete, Alicante, Almeria, Avila, Badajoz, Baleares,
Barcelona, Burgos, Caceres, Cadiz, Canarias, Cantabria, Castellon, Ciudad Real,
Córdoba, Cuenca, Girona, Granada, Guadalajara, Huelva, Huesca, Jaen, La Rioja,
León, Lleida, Lugo, Madrid, Malaga, Murcia, Navarra, Palencia, Salamanca,
Segovia, Sevilla, Soria, Tarragona, Teruel, Toledo, Valencia, Valladolid, Zamora
y Zaragoza.
MASMOVIL begins the commercialization of its convergent offer in the Balearic
and Canary Islands
In addition, MASMOVIL begins to commercialize its convergent fiber services in
the Balearic and Canary Islands, where the company already reaches 340,000
households with FTTH technology.
Spanish customers can check MÁSMÓVIL, Yoigo and Pepephone fiber coverage
"Reaching 9 million households with fiber network is the confirmation of our
commitment to invest in fixed broadband infrastructure and to provide the best
customer service", said Meinrad Spenger, CEO of MASMOVIL.
About MASMOVIL Group (MAS.MC)
MASMOVIL Group is the fourth largest converging telecommunications operator in
Spain that provides fixed, mobile and broadband Internet services for
residential, business and Wholesale, through its main brands: Yoigo, Pepephone,
MÁSMÓVIL and Llamaya.
The group relies on a fiber/ADSL network for broadband and 3G and 4G network for
mobile telephony. At present, it has 9 million marketable fiber homes and
reaches 18 million homes with ADSL. The companies' 4G mobile network covers 85%
of the Spanish population. The Group had more than 4.8 million customers in
Spain at the end of the second quarter 2017.
