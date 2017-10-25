Business News

MASMOVIL reaches 9 million households in Spain with its fiber offer

* The company's own fiber network reaches 1.5 million households and adds more

than 7.5 million additional homes, thanks to the agreement with Orange.

* MASMOVIL begins the commercialization of its convergent services in the

Balearic and Canary Islands.

* The company confirms its commitment to invest in high-speed networks.



Madrid, October 25(th), 2017. - MASMOVIL Group (MAS.MC) increases the coverage

of its fiber network and has already reached 9 million available households in

Spain. MASMOVIL offers convergent services throughout its 4 main brands: Yoigo,

MASMOVIL, Pepephone and Llamaya.



Following the recent deployments of the company, MASMOVIL's fiber network

reaches 1.5 million households. Thanks to the agreement with Orange, MASMOVIL

adds more than 7.5 million households.



MASMOVIL will continue to invest in the development of its fiber network and

expects to have a total of 10 million households by the end of the year.



The new households in which MASMOVIL will be able to commercialize its fiber

offer are located in: Albacete, Alicante, Almeria, Avila, Badajoz, Baleares,

Barcelona, Burgos, Caceres, Cadiz, Canarias, Cantabria, Castellon, Ciudad Real,

Córdoba, Cuenca, Girona, Granada, Guadalajara, Huelva, Huesca, Jaen, La Rioja,

León, Lleida, Lugo, Madrid, Malaga, Murcia, Navarra, Palencia, Salamanca,

Segovia, Sevilla, Soria, Tarragona, Teruel, Toledo, Valencia, Valladolid, Zamora

y Zaragoza.



MASMOVIL begins the commercialization of its convergent offer in the Balearic

and Canary Islands



In addition, MASMOVIL begins to commercialize its convergent fiber services in

the Balearic and Canary Islands, where the company already reaches 340,000

households with FTTH technology.



Spanish customers can check MÁSMÓVIL, Yoigo and Pepephone fiber coverage



throughout the following links:

https://masmovil.es/es/cobertura-fibra/

https://www.pepephone.com/internet-en-casa/cobertura/servicios

https://www.yoigo.com/cobertura-fibra-optica



"Reaching 9 million households with fiber network is the confirmation of our

commitment to invest in fixed broadband infrastructure and to provide the best

customer service", said Meinrad Spenger, CEO of MASMOVIL.



About MASMOVIL Group (MAS.MC)

MASMOVIL Group is the fourth largest converging telecommunications operator in

Spain that provides fixed, mobile and broadband Internet services for

residential, business and Wholesale, through its main brands: Yoigo, Pepephone,

MÁSMÓVIL and Llamaya.



The group relies on a fiber/ADSL network for broadband and 3G and 4G network for

mobile telephony. At present, it has 9 million marketable fiber homes and

reaches 18 million homes with ADSL. The companies' 4G mobile network covers 85%

of the Spanish population. The Group had more than 4.8 million customers in

Spain at the end of the second quarter 2017.



For more information



Mario Paradinas / Isabel Hernández

KETCHUM

mario.paradinas(at)ketchum.com/ isabel.hernandez(at)ketchum.com

Telephone: (+34) 91 788 32 00



Follow the Company through:



Web MASMOVIL Group: http://grupomasmovil.com/es/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/masmovil

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/masmovil/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/masmovil/





http://hugin.info/174274/R/2144570/821874.pdf



MASMOVIL_9 millones de Hogares_Infografía:

http://hugin.info/174274/R/2144570/821876.jpg







