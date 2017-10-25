Business News

SANTANDER, SPAIN - October 25, 2017 - XPO Logistics, a leading global provider

of transport and logistics solutions, has been awarded a Certificate of Merit by

Nissan Motor Manufacturing UK (NMUK) at its annual Operational Awards for the

fourth consecutive year. The distinction recognizes XPO's commitment to

excellence as a logistics operator for Nissan's Sunderland, UK plant in 2016,

when over half a million vehicles were manufactured at the facility.



XPO provides transport services for the collection of production parts from

Nissan's suppliers in Spain and Portugal, consolidates them at its Bilbao

facility in northern Spain, and routes them to Nissan's Sunderland plant via a

multimodal solution that combines sea and land transportation.



"Our Sunderland plant requires a strong and reliable supply chain in order to

achieve its daily production targets, and we trust XPO to deliver that," said

Keith Chambers, production control director at Nissan in Sunderland. "We are

confident that XPO's expertise in the automotive sector is best suited for our

requirements and supports our program for operational efficiencies."



XPO has more than 35 years' experience in Europe as a transport and logistics

provider. The Sunderland plant is part of a broad Nissan network in Europe that

XPO supports with tailored solutions, including the inbound intermodal shipment

of supplies from Spain and Portugal to the UK, the collection and shipment of

spare parts from Spain and Portugal to Nissan's central warehouse in the

Netherlands, and the cross-docking and distribution of aftermarket spare parts

in Spain, Portugal and the UK.



Luis Gomez, managing director-transport, XPO Logistics Europe, said, "We are

proud to receive this award from Nissan for the fourth consecutive year, and

value our partnership as a trusted logistics provider of more than 20 years. Our



XPO-Nissan teams will continue working together, committed to meeting the

demands of production and continuously improving performance."



About XPO Logistics



XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of

cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the

world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology

and physical assets in 31 countries, with over 90,000 employees and 1,435

locations. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their

goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two

reporting segments: transportation and logistics, and within these segments, its

business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service.

XPO's European headquarters is in Lyon, France and its corporate headquarters is

in Greenwich, Conn., USA. www.xpo.com.



Media Contact:

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Erin Kurtz, +1-203-489-1586

erin.kurtz(at)xpo.com









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: XPO Logistics, Inc. via GlobeNewswire











