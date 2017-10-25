(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
SANTANDER, SPAIN - October 25, 2017 - XPO Logistics, a leading global provider
of transport and logistics solutions, has been awarded a Certificate of Merit by
Nissan Motor Manufacturing UK (NMUK) at its annual Operational Awards for the
fourth consecutive year. The distinction recognizes XPO's commitment to
excellence as a logistics operator for Nissan's Sunderland, UK plant in 2016,
when over half a million vehicles were manufactured at the facility.
XPO provides transport services for the collection of production parts from
Nissan's suppliers in Spain and Portugal, consolidates them at its Bilbao
facility in northern Spain, and routes them to Nissan's Sunderland plant via a
multimodal solution that combines sea and land transportation.
"Our Sunderland plant requires a strong and reliable supply chain in order to
achieve its daily production targets, and we trust XPO to deliver that," said
Keith Chambers, production control director at Nissan in Sunderland. "We are
confident that XPO's expertise in the automotive sector is best suited for our
requirements and supports our program for operational efficiencies."
XPO has more than 35 years' experience in Europe as a transport and logistics
provider. The Sunderland plant is part of a broad Nissan network in Europe that
XPO supports with tailored solutions, including the inbound intermodal shipment
of supplies from Spain and Portugal to the UK, the collection and shipment of
spare parts from Spain and Portugal to Nissan's central warehouse in the
Netherlands, and the cross-docking and distribution of aftermarket spare parts
in Spain, Portugal and the UK.
Luis Gomez, managing director-transport, XPO Logistics Europe, said, "We are
proud to receive this award from Nissan for the fourth consecutive year, and
value our partnership as a trusted logistics provider of more than 20 years. Our
XPO-Nissan teams will continue working together, committed to meeting the
demands of production and continuously improving performance."
