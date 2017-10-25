(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Award-winning technology provides 360º imaging, eliminates need for receiver
equipment during examination
SARATOGA, Calif., Oct. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Silicon Valley-based
CapsoVision, Inc. announced CE Mark approval for their CapsoCam Plus(®) System
in patients ages 2 and above. It is the only wire-free capsule endoscopy system
on the market that provides a full 360° panoramic lateral image of the small
bowel mucosa.
"Gastroenterologists and patients have told us that CapsoCam Plus provided them
with comfort and convenience compared to other capsule endoscopy systems,"
CapsoVision President Johnny Wang said. "Since CapsoCam Plus does not require
patients to wear a data recorder like with ordinary capsule endoscopes, these
benefits are more pronounced for use with younger patients and their
caregivers."
The incidence of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) in pediatric patients
worldwide is on the rise, particularly in Europe. According to a recent report
commissioned by United European Gastroenterology (UEG), childhood onset of IBD
now accounts for 20-30% of all IBD cases.(1) Capsule endoscopy is one of the
tools that pediatric gastroenterologists use to identify abnormalities of the
small bowel that may lead to an IBD diagnosis.
Dr. Salvatore Oliva, pediatric gastroenterologist at the Sapienza University of
Rome, Italy, will discuss the use of CapsoCam Plus in patients ages 2 and above
at the United European Gastroenterology Week (UEGW) in Barcelona on October
31, 2017 at the CapsoVision exhibit booth and at a Panel Presentation in the
evening. More information can be found at CapsoVision.com/events.
About CapsoVision, Inc.
CapsoVision, Inc. is a medical device innovator located in Silicon Valley. A
company with out-of-the-box thinking and enviable human capital, CapsoVision
strives to empower physicians and patients with innovative technologies that
More information:
will provide superior clinical outcomes and improve quality of life. CapsoVision
is currently working in 70+ countries through strong distribution partners.
The innovations embedded in the CapsoCam Plus system are seen to enhance
physician experience in observing and diagnosing small bowel abnormalities while
providing unparalleled comfort, convenience, and freedom to patients. CapsoCam's
cutting-edge 360° panoramic lateral view and wire-free technology are setting
new standards in capsule endoscopy. For more information, visit CapsoVision.com.
Media Contact
Kristin Schaeffer
814-360-0660
Email: Kristin(at)klunkmillan.com
(1)Paediatric Digestive Health Across Europe: Early Nutrition, Liver Disease and
Inflammatory Bowel Disease. United European Gastroenterology (UEG) EU Affairs.
May
2016. https://www.ueg.eu/epaper/UEG_Paediatric_Digestive_Health_Report/index.htm
l
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: CapsoVision Inc. via GlobeNewswire