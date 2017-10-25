Business News

SolarWinds MSP Launches Mail Assure-a Cloud-Based Solution Offering Secure, Robust Mail Protection and Archiving

DURHAM, North Carolina - October 25, 2017 - SolarWinds MSP, a global leader in

delivering comprehensive, scalable IT service management solutions to IT

solution providers and MSPs, today announced the launch of SolarWinds(®) Mail

Assure((TM)), a cloud-based email malware protection and spam filtering solution

that acts as a protective layer for all incoming and outgoing email.



SolarWinds Mail Assure is a threat detection system that is continuously updated

with input from over two million secure domains in over 85 countries, while the

Mail Assure spam and threat protection helps to effectively shield users from

email threats. Designed to act as a failsafe if a company's primary email

service goes down, the solution provides business continuity and user access to

email flow. Mail Assure also allows users to:



* Integrate with virtually any on-premises or cloud-based email service,

including Microsoft(®) Office 365(®) and Exchange((TM))

* Brand the solution with company logo and interface color scheme

* Specify the location of servers within North America or Europe for

regulatory compliancy

* Use any web-connected device with responsive UI design

* View comprehensive, detailed mail logs and reports

* Search indexed archives for copying and compression of all inbound and

outbound emails

* Import existing archive data and export searched data to normal formats

"The most vulnerable vector for malicious business attacks is email; according

to recent research, 91% of cyberattacks and the resulting data breach begin with

a spear phishing email[1]. In this high-threat world, it's more important than

ever for IT service providers to provide a reliable and stable mail protection

solution that offers spam filtering and seamless integration at an affordable

price," said Greg Lissy, vice president of product management, SolarWinds MSP.



"Even if customers have a primary layer of security, as with Microsoft Office

365, Mail Assure provides an additional layer of defense to prevent spam, virus,

and ransomware attacks-providing users with increased reliability, email

continuity, and top-of-the-line email security."



For more information on how to anticipate threats with Mail Assure, please click

here.



About SolarWinds MSP

SolarWinds MSP empowers IT service providers with technologies to fuel their

success. Solutions that integrate layered security, collective intelligence, and

smart automation-both on-premises and in the cloud, backed by actionable data

insights, help IT service providers get the job done easier and faster.

SolarWinds MSP helps our customers focus on what matters most-meeting their SLAs

and delivering services efficiently and effectively. For more information,

visit solarwindsmsp.com



The SolarWinds and SolarWinds MSP trademarks are the exclusive property of

SolarWinds MSP UK Ltd. or its affiliates and may be registered or pending

registration with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries.

All other SolarWinds MSP UK and SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos

may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other

trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are

trademarks (and may be registered trademarks) of their respective companies.



© 2017 SolarWinds MSP UK Ltd. All rights reserved.



For more information:

Karla Walls

Karla.walls(at)solarwinds.com









[1] https://phishme.com/2016-enterprise-phishing-susceptibility-report/







