DURHAM, North Carolina - October 25, 2017 - SolarWinds MSP, a global leader in
delivering comprehensive, scalable IT service management solutions to IT
solution providers and MSPs, today announced the launch of SolarWinds(®) Mail
Assure((TM)), a cloud-based email malware protection and spam filtering solution
that acts as a protective layer for all incoming and outgoing email.
SolarWinds Mail Assure is a threat detection system that is continuously updated
with input from over two million secure domains in over 85 countries, while the
Mail Assure spam and threat protection helps to effectively shield users from
email threats. Designed to act as a failsafe if a company's primary email
service goes down, the solution provides business continuity and user access to
email flow. Mail Assure also allows users to:
* Integrate with virtually any on-premises or cloud-based email service,
including Microsoft(®) Office 365(®) and Exchange((TM))
* Brand the solution with company logo and interface color scheme
* Specify the location of servers within North America or Europe for
regulatory compliancy
* Use any web-connected device with responsive UI design
* View comprehensive, detailed mail logs and reports
* Search indexed archives for copying and compression of all inbound and
outbound emails
* Import existing archive data and export searched data to normal formats
"The most vulnerable vector for malicious business attacks is email; according
to recent research, 91% of cyberattacks and the resulting data breach begin with
a spear phishing email[1]. In this high-threat world, it's more important than
ever for IT service providers to provide a reliable and stable mail protection
solution that offers spam filtering and seamless integration at an affordable
price," said Greg Lissy, vice president of product management, SolarWinds MSP.
More information:
"Even if customers have a primary layer of security, as with Microsoft Office
365, Mail Assure provides an additional layer of defense to prevent spam, virus,
and ransomware attacks-providing users with increased reliability, email
continuity, and top-of-the-line email security."
For more information on how to anticipate threats with Mail Assure, please click
here.
About SolarWinds MSP
SolarWinds MSP empowers IT service providers with technologies to fuel their
success. Solutions that integrate layered security, collective intelligence, and
smart automation-both on-premises and in the cloud, backed by actionable data
insights, help IT service providers get the job done easier and faster.
SolarWinds MSP helps our customers focus on what matters most-meeting their SLAs
and delivering services efficiently and effectively. For more information,
visit solarwindsmsp.com
The SolarWinds and SolarWinds MSP trademarks are the exclusive property of
SolarWinds MSP UK Ltd. or its affiliates and may be registered or pending
registration with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries.
All other SolarWinds MSP UK and SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos
may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other
trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are
trademarks (and may be registered trademarks) of their respective companies.
© 2017 SolarWinds MSP UK Ltd. All rights reserved.
For more information:
Karla Walls
Karla.walls(at)solarwinds.com
[1] https://phishme.com/2016-enterprise-phishing-susceptibility-report/
