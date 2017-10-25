Business News

myToys Delivers Oracle e-Business Suite Projects Faster Using Delphix Dynamic Data Platform

Top European family shopping retailer selects Delphix to reduce time-to-market,

improve software quality, offer faster disaster recovery, accelerate financial

close and reduce costs



FRANKFURT, Germany and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Delphix, the company that has changed the dynamics of managing and consuming

data, today announced top online retailer myToys has selected the Delphix

Dynamic Data Platform to support their Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) projects

and drive continuous innovation.



myToys uses Oracle EBS to run everything from purchasing, finance and accounting

to order/ inventory management, customer service and logistics. By adopting the

Delphix Dynamic Data Platform, myToys expects to use secure, up-to-date data to

improve application development and testing processes, reduce time-to-market and

improve quality.



myToys ERP embraces DevOps in many aspects of the Software Development Life

Cycle, the goal of which is to strive for daily application releases that keep

up with market changes; however, they found that their test automation processes

were broken and inhibited both quality and speed. Before the Delphix

implementation, their development team shared two environments between them to

support the 70+ projects they worked on per quarter, which inhibited the

development process and stifled innovation.



"With Delphix, our vision is to let any developer generate an environment on-

demand risk-free with the right data and application stack. Data operators will

be able to provide self-service access to developers, accelerating the speed at

which they can work on critical projects," stated Ralf Schmilewski, head of ERP

Development with myToys.



After evaluating potential solutions, myToys selected Delphix, as the team found

the platform to be a proven solution for Oracle EBS projects. Other important



factors in the decision were the mature DevOps features in the Delphix Dynamic

Data Platform and ease of implementation resulting in rapid time-to-value.



Schmilewski continued, "Delphix has many Oracle EBS customers around the world

and demonstrated a wealth of expertise and knowledge in their German team. We

felt confident in the best practices and data expertise by the Delphix technical

staff. In addition, Delphix self-service features are built for test automation.

Delphix is the missing link in DevOps."



With data forecasted to grow at 20% per year, myToys is also expecting a

considerable storage savings due to the way Delphix virtualizes at the data

level.



"We are delighted that myToys has chosen Delphix and recognizes the value the

Delphix Dynamic Data Platform will deliver to their Oracle EBS projects,"

explained Minas Botzoglou, Regional Sales Manager for DACH at Delphix. "We look

forward to helping more companies in Europe and across the world maximize the

effectiveness of DevOps investments to drive innovation."



For more information on the Delphix Dynamic Data Platform, please visit:



· Platform Solution Brief

· Link to the Cloud Release



About Delphix



Delphix's mission is to free companies from data friction and accelerate

innovation. Fortune 100 companies use the Delphix Dynamic Data Platform to

connect, virtualize, secure and manage data in the cloud and in on-premise

environments. For more information visit www.delphix.com



About the MYTOYS GROUP



The MYTOYS GROUP - with headquarters in Berlin and part of the Otto Group - is

one of Germany's most successful E-Commerce companies for the target group of

families and women. Since 1999, the MYTOYS GROUP operates under the brand myToys

Germany's leading online shop and retailer for toy, leisure product and baby

care and 16 retail stores trading under the same name. myToys is the leading

Multi-Channel-Provider for children's products in German speaking countries. In

2010, the women's fashion online store ambellis was launched, which also belongs

to the MYTOYS GROUP. Since 2013, the online shoe shop mirapodo and the shopping

community limango also belong to the MYTOYS GROUP family. With the innovative

combined shopping concept, customers are able to purchase simultaneously in the

online shops myToys, ambellis and mirapodo. With just one account and a shared

shopping cart, the online shopping experience is easy and convenient. The MYTOYS

GROUP currently employs more than 2,000 employees. Sales revenue amounted to

over 500 million euros in the fiscal year 2015/16.



