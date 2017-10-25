/ Consulting

More Precision for Additive Manufacturing

New digital-encoder-equipped 2D scan heads for larger working volumes

(PresseBox) - Laser beam deflection and positioning expert SCANLAB GmbH is rounding out its tried-and-proven intelliSCAN product family. The soon available intelliSCANse 20 and 30 scan heads are systems with 20 and 30-mm apertures for a larger working field. Their integrated digital encoder technology ensures highest dynamics along with high resolution and best long-term stability. Precisely these factors make the systems especially interesting for demanding applications such as 3D printing, micro-structuring and micro-processing. And an attractive price/performance ratio underscores the systems' suitability for efficient industrial usage.

Scan systems need especially high processing precision to tackle challenging applications such as laser sintering of metals in additive manufacturing, or laser processing of displays and semiconductors, as well as structuring of diodes. These applications' key factors for end-product quality are linearity and low drift.

To address those requirements even more effectively, SCANLAB is extending its market-proven intelliSCAN product family. The intelliSCANse 20 and 30, both equipped with high-performance dynAXISse L galvanometer scanners, can now fulfill the market's demand for large-aperture systems. These are designed to enable larger working volumes with unchanged spot sizes. The integrated digital se-encoder technology guarantees outstanding precision and dynamics while enabling maximum throughput.

As with all other scan heads of the intelliSCAN family, the new systems, too, are versatile in usage and offer various specific tunings, as well as diverse cooling options, mechanics, add-on variants and a full complement of proven interfaces. In terms of price, however, these premium scan heads remain down to earth. Test systems can be ordered effective immediately, and series production is scheduled for early 2018.

With over 30,000 systems produced annually, SCANLAB GmbH is the world-leading and independent OEM manufacturer of scan solutions for deflecting and positioning laser beams in three dimensions. Its exceptionally fast and precise high-performance galvanometer scanners, scan heads and scan systems find application in industrial materials processing and the electronics, food and beverage industries, as well as biotech and medical technology.





For over 25 years, SCANLAB has secured its international technology leadership through pioneering developments in electronics, mechanics, optics and software, as well as the highest quality standards.

