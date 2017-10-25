/ Utilities

Advisory: Fortis Inc. to Hold Teleconference on November 3 to Discuss Third Quarter 2017 Results

ID: 565241

(firmenpresse) - ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/17 -- Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX: FTS)(NYSE: FTS) will release its third quarter 2017 financial results on Friday, November 3, 2017. A teleconference and webcast will be held the same day at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern). Barry Perry, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Karl Smith, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Fortis' third quarter 2017 financial results.

Analysts, members of the media and other interested parties in North America are invited to participate by calling 1.877.223.4471. International participants may participate by calling 647.788.4922. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. No pass code is required.

A live and archived audio webcast of the teleconference will be available on the Corporation's website, . A replay of the conference will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call until December 3, 2017. Please call 1.800.585.8367 or 416.621.4642 and enter pass code 92431300.

About Fortis

Fortis is a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with total assets of approximately C$48 billion as of June 30, 2017. The Corporation's 8,000 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at , , or .



Contacts:
Investor Enquiries
Ms. Kealey Martin
Director, Investor Relations
Fortis Inc.
709.737.2900


Media Enquiries
Ms. Karen McCarthy
Director, Communications & Corporate Affairs
Fortis Inc.
709.737.5323



More information:
http://www.fortisinc.com


Keywords (optional)::
fortis-inc,

Company information / Profile:
PressRelease by
Fortis Inc.

print  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend   Get Most Powerful Camping Flashlight For Indoor & Outdoor Use With This J5 Tactical LED High Intensity Design

submitted by: Marketwired
Date: 25.10.2017 - 14:24 Uhr
Language: English
News-ID 565241
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Stadt: ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR


Number of hits: 30 mal aufgerufen.

more PressReleases from Fortis Inc.





Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H


I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z