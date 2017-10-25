Randgold Resources: Holding(s) in Company
(firmenpresse) - JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/17 -- Randgold Resources (NASDAQ: GOLD)
Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands
Reg. No. 62686
LSE Trading Symbol: RRS
NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD
("Randgold Resources" or the "Company")
Contact:
RNS
Customer Services
0044-207797-4400
Keywords (optional):
:randgold-resources
, Company information / Profile:PressRelease by Randgold Resources
submitted by: Marketwired
Date: 25.10.2017 - 14:55 Uhr
Language: English
News-ID 565243
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Stadt: JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS
Number of hits: 21
mal aufgerufen.
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen