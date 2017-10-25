WinZip 22 and WinZip 22 Enterprise: Powerful File Compression, Encryption, Storage, and Sharing for Individuals and Corporate Accounts

ID: 565245

(firmenpresse) - MANSFIELD, CONNECTICUT -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/17 -- Editors Note: There are three photos associated with this press release.



WinZip today introduces the product line, providing individuals and teams with the latest versions of the world's most powerful compression, encryption, and file sharing software. Across the board, WinZip 22 boosts productivity with time-saving updates and an improved user experience, while delivering increased security to keep confidential information safe. Businesses can now turn to WinZip® 22 Enterprise for new IT controls including Enterprise Wide Password using a public and private key, more UI customization options, support for Slack, and an improved workflow in WIP-enabled environments.



"Whether you're a home user protecting your info in the cloud or an IT department that needs an enterprise solution to meet the latest security standards, we're all processing an enormous amount of information every day and it's growing dramatically," said Bill Richard, Vice President of Development for WinZip. "In time for National Cyber Security Awareness Month, WinZip 22 is designed for the way you work and makes it simple to protect and share files in any environment."



Keep information secure with WinZip 22, the world's most powerful compression & encryption software. New features include:



Two New Ways to Unzip



Enhanced User Experience & More Intuitive Navigation



Increased Security and Encryption



Compression Support & Smaller Image Files



Designed specifically for IT deployments, WinZip 22 Enterprise provides all the power of the new WinZip® 22 Pro, plus essential new features for corporate and government clients:



Enhanced IT Admin Control Functions



More Powerful Business Productivity



WinZip 22 Enterprise is compliant with FIPS 140-2, FIPS 197, and trusted for DFAR, making it simple to deploy enterprise-wide security standards that meet government and regulatory standards. The ideal choice for teams and larger deployments, WinZip 22 Enterprise includes WinZip 22 Pro Enterprise edition, WinZip Courier 8, WinZip Express, Command Line Interface, plus one-year free maintenance.





Pricing and Availability



WinZip 22, WinZip 22 Pro, and WinZip 22 Enterprise are now available in 17 languages worldwide including English, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Swedish, and Traditional Chinese. To learn more about the WinZip 22 product lineup, please refer to this .



WinZip 22 Pro is available at the SRP of $49.95 (US), $64.95 (CAD), $64.95 (AUD), GBP 51.54, and 59.44 (EUR). WinZip 22 is available at the SRP of $29.95 (US), $39.95 (CAD), $39.95 (AUD), GBP 31.14, and 35.64 (EUR). All European prices include VAT.



For more information about WinZip 22 Enterprise multi-user software licensing options, please visit .



About WinZip



WinZip is trusted by millions of businesses and consumers to boost productivity, simplify file sharing, and keep information private. The world's number one compression and encryption software, WinZip offers apps for all of today's most popular platforms and devices, giving users a better way to exchange files in the cloud, email, and social media. WinZip's product line also includes powerful utilities to improve system performance and help keep PCs secure. WinZip is a division of Corel Corporation. For more information about WinZip, please visit .



Copyright © 2017 Corel Corporation. All Rights Reserved. WinZip, the WinZip logo, and Courier are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation. All other product names and any registered and unregistered trademarks mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the exclusive property of their respective owners.



To view the photos associated with this release, please visit the following links:



















Contacts:

Media Contact

Jessica Gould

WinZip PR





more PressReleases from WinZip