FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Unitholder Approval of Proposal to Change Investment Objective of First Trust Alphadex(TM) U.S. Dividend ETF (CAD-Hedged)

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/17 -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. (the "Manager"), the manager of First Trust AlphaDEX U.S. Dividend ETF (CAD-Hedged) ("FUD") (TSX: FUD) (TSX: FUD.A) is pleased to announce that at a special meeting held today unitholders of FUD approved a proposal to change the investment objective of FUD to seek to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the Value Line® Dividend Index on a currency hedged basis, net of expenses and to change the management fees payable by the fund (the "Proposal"). It is expected that the Proposal will become effective on or about November 22, 2017 (the "Effective Date").



Details of the Proposal are outlined in an information circular that has been sent to unitholders of FUD in connection with the special meeting. Copies of the information circular are available on and .



The First Trust companies are a well-respected global enterprise with a history in the U.S. market since 1991 and in Canada since 1996. As of June 30, 2017, First Trust Advisors L.P., the portfolio advisor for FUD, has approximately US$45.6 billion in exchange-traded fund assets under management and more than US$107.6 billion total assets under supervision or management. First Trust is the enterprise name used for the various businesses conducted in Europe, Mexico, Canada and the U.S.



Further information about FT Portfolios Canada's ETFs can be found at .



