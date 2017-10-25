Computer & Software

ITESOFT | W4s strategy validated by the market

(firmenpresse) - ITESOFT | W4, a leader in digitalisation and process automation, today announced it has been named in Gartner's iBPMS* 2017 Magic Quadrant. This industry recognition endorses the companys strategic vision for continuing development of its SCPA (Secure Capture & Process Automation) Platform over several years, and builds on recent acknowledgement from Forrester, Aragon Research, CXP and MWD.



25/10/2017, Farnham - ITESOFT | W4, a provider of solutions for digital transformation of business processes has had a core component of its Secure Capture and Process Automation (SCPA) Digital Business Platform named within Gartner's iBPMS Magic Quadrant with its BPMN + offering.



This recognition marks an important step in the groups evolution and its strategy of supporting its global customers in their digital transformation journey.



In recent years, ITESOFT | W4 has deployed its unique experience of omni-channel document and information capture to deliver secure digitalisation of business processes within the BPMN+ offering. Its solutions are used by leading companies in the UK, France and internationally, including BNP Paribas, Mitsubishi Electric, Network Rail, Crest Nicholson, Pepsico, Carglass, Palmer & Harvey, and London Ambulance Service. Customers benefit from its ability to accelerate business transformation, reduce costs, improve customer satisfaction and meet regulatory requirements.



Didier Charpentier, CEO of ITESOFT | W4 comments: "The inclusion of ITESOFT | W4 in Gartners iBPMS Magic Quadrant consolidates the transformation vision we embarked upon several years ago and validates our acquisition of W4 in 2015. We now have a unique offering that integrates process automation, document capture and fraud detection.



BPM  The Foundation of SCPA  The Digital Business Platform ITESOFT | W4

For several years ITESOFT | W4 has been investing in the development of a platform on which its customers and partners can create new business processes and applications fit for the digital age. By acquiring W4 in 2015, ITESOFT enriched its offering with a BPM solution unanimously recognised for its robustness, openness and compatibility with the BPMN 2.0 standard.





ITESOFT | W4s Digital Business Platform is a unique offering based on three essential digital transformation pillars: omni-channel capture, process automation (BPM) and document fraud detection.



Companies who use the platform are able to digitalise and automate a range of business processes within functional areas including Customer management (subscription, e-contracting, management of services, case management), Financial (Purchase to Pay, invoice supplier, contract management), HR (recruitment, onboarding) and more. They can increase efficiency, reduce costs, improve customer satisfaction and address the compliance challenges businesses face.



iBPMS, an essential process for the digital era

Over recent years, business process management suites have evolved to meet the challenges of a digital world. As Gartner highlights, they now embrace a broader functional spectrum, taking into account social dimensions, real-time, mobility, integration of connected objects, and advanced aspects of application development, such as collaboration between line of business teams and IT through 'Low Code' approaches.



These elements are critical to delivering business value, as Frédéric Massy, ITESOFT | W4 Marketing & Communications Director, highlights: "The SCPA platform empowers our customers and partners to model and develop their applications faster, simplifying business interactions. By digitalising and automating their end-to-end processes, businesses are achieving agility and the speed-to-market they need to develop new applications. These capabilities are critical to successful digital transformation, and being able to manage and optimise them is a guarantee of sustainability."



*Intelligent Business Process Management Suite

