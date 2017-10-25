Marijuana Show advocates for Cannabis Legalization in New Mexico

Season three of series will be filmed in Taos culminating in two events open to the public on November 4 and 5th, 2017.



Producers Wendy Robbins and Karen Paull will co-host with Taos County Democratic Party, and Lamberts, a pro-cannabis Democratic political fundraiser from 6PM to 8PM. Featured guests include Rep. Bill McCamley, who has been leading efforts to legalize at the state level, plus Gubernatorial candidates Jeff Apodaca, Peter DeBenedittis and more guests TBA will speak about their stance on legalization. This event is at Lamberts of Taos, 123 Bent Street, Taos, New Mexico 87571. A suggested donation of $25 will go to the Taos County Democratic Party.



5:30 to 8:30 PM, also known as the "Shark Tank for Cannabis," will culminate with their grand finale, a red carpet event located at 133 N. Paseo Del Pueblo Norte, Taos, New Mexico 87571. At the event, 8 finalists pitch investors for investment and mentorship. The audience votes for their favorite pitch and decides who wins the audience favorite award! This season features innovative products: A joint-rolling machine that can roll 420 perfect joints in 420 seconds, a robotic security firm, an automated smart-phone controlled grow room, a seed-to-sale software company, nanotechnology CBD age defying skin care system that puts collagen into the skin, and more!



Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.



The show was seen on Amazon Prime by millions of viewers. Over 250 million were reached via mainstream press. For additional funding opportunities, the producers are launching a $20 million private equity fund, with their partners The Hoban Law Group.



The New York Times said it's the "show to watch." Wall Street Journal said the show, "...smokes Shark Tank." The series has been featured on ABC, CNN, CNBC, FOX, NPR, Rolling Stone, Fortune, Forbes, Inc, Bloomberg, New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, Esquire, High Times, Taos News and many other national and regional networks.





"I'm excited to roll out of bed and go to work. We intend to shoot more shows here. We have amazing talent here and want to give back to the place we've called home for a decade," Robbins said.



"We appreciate that we get to hire locals, caterers, lodging, press, and crew, providing a high six-figure budget into our economy. Ultimately we believe that legalizing adult use cannabis in New Mexico will help our economy," states Paull.



The live November 5th event will sell out. Get tickets early from the Taos Center for the Arts! Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Purchase group tickets of 20 or more can qualify for sponsorship with your logo on the big screen.



Contact for information on press passes and sponsorship opportunities: Karen Paull - 213-718-1804.



