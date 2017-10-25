Government & Administration

Get The Best UK Bespoke Hardwood Shutters Durable & Easy To Maintain Wood Window Treatments

(firmenpresse) - Shuttercraft, a company specializing in bespoke window shutters and blinds, launched a new collection of wooden shutters to provide clients with made-to-measure window treatments for various residential and commercial applications. All shutters are made from sustainable plantation woods and can be personalized according to the clients preferences.



The recent service update is part of the companys efforts to provide clients throughout the UK with sustainable, high-quality window treatments ideal for a variety of spaces.



Wooden shutters are among the most popular types of window treatments due to their high thermal efficiency, superior sound insulation and timeless elegance. Furthermore, wood can be very easy to maintain and extremely durable, making it among the most robust choices for shutters and blinds.



Shuttercraft offers UK residents and business owners a large selection of woods to choose from. The premium Sumatra range is made of white teak, a high-quality hardwood harvested from sustainable sources, while the Fiji range offers the reliable Paulownia, a fast-growing wood suitable for most interior applications.



Both the Sumatra and the Fiji ranges can be personalized according to the owners preferences, Shuttercraft providing clients with more than 28 standard paint colors, 20 stain colors, custom color creation and a wide range of louvre sizes. All shutters can be shaped to match the exact shape and dimensions of the clients windows, the company also providing professional consultations on choosing an adequate color to best fit other interior design elements.



Clients can also opt for the entry-range Cuba shutters. These window treatments are made from a durable hardwood with a linear grain ideal for painting, this wood offers a flat and uniform finish, being very practical and easy to maintain.



All shutters are coated with a protective layer to increase thermal resistance and prevent warping and paint fading under direct sunlight.





