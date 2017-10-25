Business News

Sweden raises USD 2.5 billion three-year at 1.911 %

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


Kingdom of Sweden raised USD 2.5 billion (approximately SEK 20.6 billion) in a
three-year bond at a yield of 1.911 per cent. The proceeds will be used to
refinance loans to the Riksbank.

The yield in the transaction is 6 basis points below mid-swaps. The total bid
volume exceeded USD 2.6 billion with 40 investors taking part.

- Today's transaction once again shows that Sweden is able to borrow large
volumes of foreign currency despite the volatility in the US capital market,
says Anna Sjulander, Deputy Head of Funding at the Swedish National Debt Office.

Terms and conditions

+-----------------------------+---------------------------------+
| Issuer | Kingdom of Sweden |
+-----------------------------+---------------------------------+
| Size | USD 2.5 billion |
+-----------------------------+---------------------------------+
| Coupon | 1.875 % s.a. |
+-----------------------------+---------------------------------+
| Maturity date | 2 November 2020 |
+-----------------------------+---------------------------------+
| Price | 99.896 % |
+-----------------------------+---------------------------------+
| Yield | 1.911 % s.a. |
+-----------------------------+---------------------------------+
| Spread versus USD mid swaps | Minus 6 basis points |
+-----------------------------+---------------------------------+
| Spread versus US benchmark | 17 basis points |
+-----------------------------+---------------------------------+
| Lead managers | Barclays, Citigroup, J.P.Morgan |
+-----------------------------+---------------------------------+






Including today's issue the Debt Office has borrowed the equivalent of SEK 61
billion in foreign currency bonds this year. Thus, this year's borrowing in the
international capital market is completed. In 2018, the Debt Office expects to
refinance maturing loans corresponding to SEK 102 billion to the Riksbank.

Distribution by investor

Distribution by region

Contact

Johan Bergström, Funding manager, +46 (0)8 613 45 68






This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Riksgälden via GlobeNewswire




More information:
http://www.rgk.se/

Company information / Profile:
PressRelease by
Riksgälden

