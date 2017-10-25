Business News

Vista Latin America signs major enterprise software agreement with Cinépolis, the world's fourth largest cinema chain

AUCKLAND, New Zealand and MORELIA, Mexico, Oct. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Vista Latin America, a subsidiary of Vista Entertainment Solutions Ltd, the

world's leading cinema management software provider to the global cinema

exhibition industry, is delighted to announce the signing of a five-year

Enterprise Software Agreement with Mexico-based Cinépolis, the world's fourth

largest cinema chain.



Vista Entertainment Solutions Ltd '(Vista Cinema') is a Vista Group

International company (NZX:VGL) (ASX:VGL).



The Enterprise Agreement will cover all 625 of the cinema sites currently owned

by Cinépolis throughout the world (5,170 screens), as well as future cinema

sites.



Vista Cinema CEO Kimbal Riley says the deal is a natural extension of

the relationship Vista has had with Cinépolis since 2009.



"This Enterprise Agreement with our long-time customer Cinépolis is the latest

development in our strategy to secure longer-term Vista partnerships. Through

the term of the agreement, it will enable Cinépolis to implement at agreed fees

all products in the full suite of Vista Cinema software. Cinépolis has also

committed to implementing Vista Cinema in Brazil, the world's fifth largest

cinema market. The deal also reinforces Vista's recent announcement to

incorporate our long-term Latin American business partner into Vista Group."



Co-CEO of Vista Latin America, Gustavo Ortega, says: "This agreement marks

another step forward in our relationship with Cinépolis, enabling us to grow

together as we both continue on a global journey of expansion."



"The signing of this agreement highlights Vista's ability to work in partnership

with Cinépolis, one of the world's leading exhibitors and one that is

continually using innovative technology to benefit their customers," says co-CEO

of Vista Latin America, Armando Mejias.





"This deal sets out a path to continue our solid operation worldwide, which will

involve bringing Brazil on board, and with the support of our joint Cinépolis-

Vista partnership, will offer sustainable growth," says Cinépolis's Global IT

Director, Gabriel Morales Becker.



About Vista Latin America

Vista Latin America was created in 2017 following an acquisition agreement

between Vista Entertainment Solutions Ltd and its long-term Mexican business

partner Senda Dirección Tecnológica, SA de CV. Senda was founded in Mexico City

in 2002 by Armando Mejias and Gustavo Ortega, who continue to lead the new

company. Prior to the formation of Vista Latin America, since 2003 Senda

distributed Vista Cinema software in Mexico and in 14 other countries in the

region.



About Vista Entertainment Solutions

Vista Entertainment Solutions Ltd (Vista Cinema) is the world leader in cinema

management software solutions with installations in more than 80 countries

around the world and an estimated 38% global market share in the Large Cinema

Circuit market. The Vista Cinema software product line comprises multiple

modules, integrated and scalable, suited to cinema exhibitors operating 20+

screens and 100s of cinemas. Vista Cinema is head-quartered in Auckland, New

Zealand and has subsidiaries incorporated in Los Angeles, London, Shanghai,

Beijing, Cape Town and Mexico City.

Website: www.vista.co

Twitter: (at)VistaCinema

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/vista-entertainment-solutions



About Vista Group International:

Vista Group International (Vista Group) is a public company, listed on both the

New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges (NZX:VGL) (ASX:VGL). The Group

provides software and additional technology solutions across the global film

industry. Cinema management software is provided by Vista Cinema, the core

business of the Group. Movio (authority in moviegoer data analytics), Veezi

(cloud-based SaaS software for the Independent Cinema Market), movieXchange

(connecting the movie industry to simplify the promotion and sale of movie

tickets), Maccs (film distribution software), Numero (box office reporting

software for film distributors and cinemas), Cinema Intelligence (business

intelligence solutions), Powster (creative studio and marketing platform for

movie studios) and Flicks (moviegoer 'go to' portal for movie information)

provide an innovative range of complementary products across additional film

industry sectors, from production and distribution, to cinema exhibition through

to the moviegoer experience. Vista Group has offices located in New Zealand

(Auckland HQ), Sydney, Los Angeles, London, Shanghai, Beijing, Cape Town, Mexico

City, the Netherlands and Romania.

Website: www.vistagroup.co

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/vista-group-limited



About Cinépolis:

Cinépolis is the world's 4th largest movie theater circuit, operating more than

5,170 screens in 14 countries and serving more than 317 million patrons

annually. Cinépolis operates under four different brands that span the ultra-

premium to the extreme value segments. It was the first cinema exhibitor in the

world to pioneer the concept of premium and luxury movie theaters via its

Cinépolis VIP brand. Cinépolis aspires to provide its patrons the best overall

experience in filmed entertainment and employs a global workforce of 40,874

people to support its mission. Founded in 1971, Cinépolis headquarters is

located in Morelia, Mexico.



