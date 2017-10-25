Business News

NOTICE IN RELATION TO THE CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE MAY 2020

GHENT, Belgium, 25 October 2017 (6.30 pm CEST) - Ablynx NV [Euronext Brussels:

ABLX, NASDAQ: ABLX], a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company utilising

its proprietary Nanobody® platform to develop treatments for a broad range of

therapeutic indications with an unmet medical need, is giving this notice in

relation to the ?100,000,000 3.25% senior unsecured convertible bonds due on 27

May 2020 (ISIN: BE6278650344) issued by the Company (the "Bonds").



In accordance with Condition 5,(b),(vi) of the terms and conditions of the

Bonds, the initial conversion price for the Bonds has been adjusted downwards,

following the announcement by the Company on 25 October 2017 of the pricing of

its initial U.S. public offering totaling approximately $200 million in gross

proceeds from the sale of 11,430,000 ordinary shares in the form of American

Depositary Shares ("ADS") at a public offering price of $17.50 per ADS, before

underwriter discounts, and the granting by the Company to the underwriters of a

30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,714,500 ordinary shares in the

form of ADSs in connection with the offering.



As a consequence, the Calculation Agent has determined that the conversion price

of the Bonds is to be adjusted from ?12.93 to ?12.6631 per ordinary share (after

rounding in accordance with Condition 5, (f) the terms and conditions of the

Bonds). The conversion price adjustment becomes effective on 27 October 2017.



Interpretation



Save as otherwise defined in this notice, words and expressions used herein have

the meanings given to them in the terms and conditions of the Bonds (as modified

and/or supplemented and/or amended from time to time).





About Ablynx



Ablynx is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies,



proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments,

which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the

features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines

which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than

45 proprietary and partnered programmes in development in various therapeutic

areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and

respiratory disease. Ablynx has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical

companies including AbbVie; Boehringer Ingelheim; Eddingpharm; Merck & Co.,

Inc., Kenilworth, New Jersey, USA; Merck KGaA; Novartis; Novo Nordisk; Sanofi

and Taisho Pharmaceuticals.





For more information, please contact



Ablynx:

Dr Edwin Moses

CEO

t: +32 (0)9 262 00 07

m: +32 (0)473 39 50 68

e: edwin.moses(at)ablynx.com



Lies Vanneste

Director Investor Relations

t: +32 (0)9 262 01 37

m: +32 (0)498 05 35 79

e: lies.vanneste(at)ablynx.com



Ablynx media relations:

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott, Philippa Gardner, Sukaina Virji

t: +44 (0)20 3709 5700

e: ablynx(at)consilium-comms.com





Disclaimer



Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-

looking, which reflect the Company or, as appropriate, the Company directors'

current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature,

forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and

assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from

those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks,

uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial

effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors

including, but not limited to, changes in demand, competition and technology,

can cause actual events, performance or results to differ significantly from any

anticipated development. Forward looking statements contained in this press

release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a

representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. As a

result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release

any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release

as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions,

assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are

based. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its

parent or subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or employees

guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are

free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future

accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or

the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not place undue

reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this

press release.







