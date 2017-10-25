NOTICE IN RELATION TO THE CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE MAY 2020

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
GHENT, Belgium, 25 October 2017 (6.30 pm CEST) - Ablynx NV [Euronext Brussels:
ABLX, NASDAQ: ABLX], a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company utilising
its proprietary Nanobody® platform to develop treatments for a broad range of
therapeutic indications with an unmet medical need, is giving this notice in
relation to the ?100,000,000 3.25% senior unsecured convertible bonds due on 27
May 2020 (ISIN: BE6278650344) issued by the Company (the "Bonds").
In accordance with Condition 5,(b),(vi) of the terms and conditions of the
Bonds, the initial conversion price for the Bonds has been adjusted downwards,
following the announcement by the Company on 25 October 2017 of the pricing of
its initial U.S. public offering totaling approximately $200 million in gross
proceeds from the sale of 11,430,000 ordinary shares in the form of American
Depositary Shares ("ADS") at a public offering price of $17.50 per ADS, before
underwriter discounts, and the granting by the Company to the underwriters of a
30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,714,500 ordinary shares in the
form of ADSs in connection with the offering.
As a consequence, the Calculation Agent has determined that the conversion price
of the Bonds is to be adjusted from ?12.93 to ?12.6631 per ordinary share (after
rounding in accordance with Condition 5, (f) the terms and conditions of the
Bonds). The conversion price adjustment becomes effective on 27 October 2017.
Interpretation
Save as otherwise defined in this notice, words and expressions used herein have
the meanings given to them in the terms and conditions of the Bonds (as modified
and/or supplemented and/or amended from time to time).
About Ablynx
Ablynx is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies,
proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments,
which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the
features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines
which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than
45 proprietary and partnered programmes in development in various therapeutic
areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and
respiratory disease. Ablynx has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical
companies including AbbVie; Boehringer Ingelheim; Eddingpharm; Merck & Co.,
Inc., Kenilworth, New Jersey, USA; Merck KGaA; Novartis; Novo Nordisk; Sanofi
and Taisho Pharmaceuticals.
For more information, please contact
Ablynx:
Dr Edwin Moses
CEO
t: +32 (0)9 262 00 07
m: +32 (0)473 39 50 68
e: edwin.moses(at)ablynx.com
Lies Vanneste
Director Investor Relations
t: +32 (0)9 262 01 37
m: +32 (0)498 05 35 79
e: lies.vanneste(at)ablynx.com
Ablynx media relations:
Consilium Strategic Communications
Mary-Jane Elliott, Philippa Gardner, Sukaina Virji
t: +44 (0)20 3709 5700
e: ablynx(at)consilium-comms.com
Disclaimer
Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-
looking, which reflect the Company or, as appropriate, the Company directors'
current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature,
forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and
assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from
those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks,
uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial
effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors
including, but not limited to, changes in demand, competition and technology,
can cause actual events, performance or results to differ significantly from any
anticipated development. Forward looking statements contained in this press
release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a
representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. As a
result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release
any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release
as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions,
assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are
based. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its
parent or subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or employees
guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are
free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future
accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or
the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not place undue
reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this
press release.
