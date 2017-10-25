Business News

Nexity: 9M 2017 business activity and revenue

9M 2017 BUSINESS ACTIVITY AND REVENUE













Paris, Wednesday 25 October 2017







GOOD MOMENTUM FOR BUSINESS ACTIVITY IN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE AND REVENUE

GROWTH



* 14,508 reservations in Residential real estate[1], including 12,615 new home

reservations (up 18% by volume and 23% by value)[2]

* Commercial real estate order intake: ?143 million

* Development backlog: ?4.5 billion (up 11%)

* Revenue: ?2,250 million (up 11%)

OUTLOOK CONFIRMED AND PARTIALLY REVISED UPWARDS[3]



* Growth in Nexity's new home reservations in a French market now expected to

improve slightly in 2017 (130,000 reservations vs. 127,000 previously), with

Nexity increasing its market share by at least 1 percentage point (i.e. to

more than 13.5% market share)

* Commercial real estate order intake in excess of ?350 million in 2017

* 2017 revenue growth of around 10%

* Growth in current operating profit: now expected to be at least ?300 million

in 2017 (vs. ?300 million previously) and at least ?325 million in 2018

* Dividend per share at ?2.40 in 2018[4]







Alain Dinin, Chairman and CEO of Nexity, commented:





"The French residential real estate market remains buoyant, and is expected to

show a slight increase for 2017 as a whole, to 130,000 reservations, a record

high. Sustained by continued low interest rates, appropriate tax incentives and

- on a more fundamental level - the strong structural demand for new homes,

particularly in supply-constrained areas, this market buoyancy is healthy and is

not accompanied by pressures on selling prices. After intentionally implementing

a prudent sales and marketing strategy in the second quarter, Nexity recorded an

acceleration in new home reservations during the third quarter as anticipated.



With a rise of nearly 20% in reservations for the first nine months of the year

(resulting both from organic growth and the full-year impact of Edouard Denis,

whose performance was excellent), Nexity has increased its market share growth

target to at least 1 percentage point (i.e. to more than 13.5% market share) in

2017.



The French government announced a new set of housing measures in September

2017. Nexity has widely communicated its assessment of these measures, which are

seen as having a positive impact in a number of areas (in particular the four-

year extensions for both the Pinel scheme and the PTZ interest-free loans) and

are likely to be beneficial for the markets in which Nexity operates. However,

they do not address all areas of concern in the housing sector and therefore may

have an effect on new home construction going forward without necessarily

lowering land prices in the short term. We can only hope that the parliamentary

debate will result in improvements to the government's proposals (especially

with regard to social housing operators, areas deemed not to be subject to

supply constraints and housing subsidies provided to first-time buyers from low-

income households).



Furthermore, results turned in by Nexity's other divisions were very

satisfactory, and this was especially true for real estate services to

individuals.



Nexity's consolidated revenue was up 11% in the first nine months of the year,

in line with the guidance given to the market. Nexity confirms its outlook for

2017 as a whole, and has partially revised it upwards. Lastly, the Group's

transformation towards becoming a client-focused, real estate services platform

is continuing, on the basis of a strategic plan whose elements will be

communicated to the market in 2018."



***







9M 2017 business activity



Residential real estate



In the first half of 2017, the French retail market for new homes held steady at

a high level (more than 62,000 units[5], down just 0.5% compared with the first

half of 2016), still supported by very low interest rates as well as an overall

improvement in economic conditions.



Despite a lingering wait-and-see attitude due to political and regulatory

uncertainties, the market remained buoyant. It is for these reasons that Nexity

now anticipates slight growth in the French housing market in 2017, to 130,000

reservations (compared with holding firm at 127,000 units as previously

estimated), with a probable acceleration in areas that will soon no longer

benefit from stimulus measures.



After bottoming out in November 2016 (at an average of 1.31%), mortgage rates

have been stable since June 2017, at 1.56% on average in September 2017.[6]



-------------------------------- --------- -------------------------- ---------

Reservations (units and ?m) 9M 2017 9M 2016 Change %

-------------------------------- --------- -------------------------- ---------

New homes (France) 12,615 10,692 +18.0%



o/w external growth* 1,450 295 x 4.9



Subdivisions 1,681 1,491 +12.7%



International 212 338 -37.3%

-------------------------------- --------- -------------------------- ---------

Total reservations (number of 14,508 12,521 +15.9%

units)

-------------------------------- --------- -------------------------- ---------

New homes (France) 2,429 1,974 +23.0%



o/w external growth* 294 48 x 6.1



Subdivisions 130 110 +19.0%



International 29 58 -49.6%

-------------------------------- --------- -------------------------- ---------

Total reservations (?m incl. 2,588 2,142 +20.8%

VAT)

-------------------------------- --------- -------------------------- ---------

* Edouard Denis has been consolidated since 1 July 2016 and

Primosud since 31 December 2016





New homes



At end-September 2017, net new home reservations in France totalled 12,615

units, up 18% by volume and 23% by value on the same period in 2016. Expected

revenue from reservations rose more sharply than reservation volumes,

particularly as a result of an increase in average prices (for both retail sales

- see table below - and bulk sales), together with a better geographic and

product mix for bulk sales.



With respect to their geographic distribution, 88% of the reservations recorded

over the first nine months of 2017 were located in supply-constrained areas (the

A, A bis and B1 zones under the current Pinel scheme). Reservations were strong

in both the Paris region (up 20%) and the rest of France (up 17%).



Excluding external growth transactions, a total of 11,165 units were reserved in

the first nine months of 2017, up 7% compared with the same period a year

earlier. Expected revenue from reservations came to ?2,134 million including

VAT, an increase of 11% compared with the first nine months of 2016.



In the third quarter of 2017, net new home reservations in France were up 33% by

volume and 37% by value year-on-year (26% by volume and value on a like-for-like

basis). This acceleration reflects a corrective bounce following the slowdown in

reservations noted in the second quarter, against the backdrop of elections in

France, postponed bulk sales and sustained underlying demand.



Steady progress continued to be made on integrating the businesses acquired

through external growth transactions in 2016. Edouard Denis is expected to book

at least 2,000 reservations in 2017 (as against some 1,450 units in 2016).

Nexity has increased its market share growth target to at least 1 percentage

point relative to 2016 (i.e. to more than 13.5% market share).



-------------------------------------------------- -------------- -------------

Breakdown of new home reservations by client -

France (number of units)

On a like-for-like basis 9M 2017 9M 2016

-------------------------------------------------- -------------- -------------

Homebuyers 2,750 25% 2,692 26%



o/w: - first-time buyers 2,083 19% 2,066 20%



- other homebuyers 667 6% 626 6%



Individual investors 4,970 45% 4,700 45%



Professional landlords 3,445 31% 3,005 29%

-------------------------------------------------- -------------- -------------

Total new home reservations 11,165 100% 10,397 100%

-------------------------------------------------- -------------- -------------



Reservations by first-time buyers held steady in the first nine months of 2017

compared with the year-earlier period (up 1%) and 59% of these buyers were

granted PTZ interest-free loans (including 97% in supply-constrained areas).



Reservations by individual investors rose in the first nine months of 2017 (up

6% compared with the year-earlier period) with 56% of these reservations

qualifying for the Pinel scheme (including 93% in supply-constrained areas).



Reservations by professional landlords were up 15% compared with the first nine

months of 2016 and accounted for 31% of all new business (versus 29% at end-

September 2016), with a decrease in the share of reservations made by social

housing operators (78% at end-September 2017, compared with 84% at end-September

2016) and an increase in the share of reservations for intermediate housing (14%

at end-September 2017, versus 8% at end-September 2016).



--------------------------- --------- --------------------------- ----------

Average selling price &

floor area* 9M 2017 9M 2016 Change %

--------------------------- --------- --------------------------- ----------

Average home price incl. +2.3%

VAT per sq.m (?) 3,872 3,784



Average floor area per

home (sq.m) 56.3 55.9 +0.8%



Average price incl. VAT

per home (?k) 218.1 211.4 +3.2%

--------------------------- ------------------------------------------------

* Excluding bulk reservations; reservations by Iselection,

PERL, Edouard Denis and Primosud; and international operations





The average price including VAT of new homes reserved by Nexity's individual

clients in the first nine months of 2017 was up 3% compared with the same period

in 2016, reflecting among other factors a slight increase in the average price

per square metre.



On a like-for-like basis, the average level of pre-sales booked at the start of

construction work came to 79% in the first nine months of 2017 (versus 72% in

the year-earlier period), an exceptionally high level.



Nexity launched a total of 15,839 units in the first nine months of 2017 (48%

more than in the first nine months of 2016). Unsold completed stock (148 units)

as a proportion of the total supply for sale (8,561 units) remained very low.

At end-September 2017, the business potential for new homes[7] was up 22% from

end-September 2016 and came to 44,332 units, the equivalent of 2.5 years of

development operations (on a like-for-like basis, 37,513 units, equating to 2.4

years' business).

Subdivisions



Subdivision reservations totalled 1,681 units, 13% higher than in the first nine

months of 2016, matching the momentum of the single-family home market. Of this

total, 22% were in supply-constrained areas, and it should be noted that the

business activity in the remaining areas may be affected by changes in the

French government's housing policy. The average price of net reservations made

by individuals rose 3% to ?77k, accompanied by increases in average subdivision

size (up 1%) and the average price per square metre (up 2%).



International



Nexity recorded 212 international new home reservations in the first nine months

of 2017, mainly in Poland (37% lower than in the year-earlier period, which also

includes reservations in Italy).



Commercial real estate[8]



At end-September 2017, commercial real estate investments in the French market

amounted to ?12.7 billion, down 21% relative to end-September 2016. Office

assets accounted for 75% of these investments, with prime yields still at record

lows. Investment volumes are expected to remain at a high level in 2017 as a

whole.



Take-up of office space in the Paris region increased slightly, with nearly

1,800,000 sq.m marketed in the first nine months of 2017, up 2% year-on-year.

Prime headline rents were very slightly higher than the previous quarter.



Nexity booked orders totalling ?143 million at end-September 2017 (including ?66

million in the third quarter of 2017), 60% of which were for properties in the

Paris region, with the remainder in the rest of France.



Nexity entered into an agreement with Unofi Gestion d'Actifs, acting on behalf

of SCPI Notapierre, for the off-plan sale of the Pegase office building in the

Bordeaux suburb of Le Haillan. The three-storey property, with a total floor

area of 6,700 sq.m, is scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2018 and

is to be certified to both Passeport HQE and BREEAM Excellent. It will house the

offices of the authorities for the western division of Bordeaux Métropole. This

project, which results from the takeover of Thalium Promotion's land portfolio,

strengthens Nexity's geographic presence in a new region, following a number of

orders for wood-frame office complexes in the city of Lille and its environs.



Satisfactory progress was made on projects currently in the set-up phase, which

are expected to be marketed in coming quarters.



Services



In Real estate services to individuals, the portfolio of units under management

totalled 885,000 units at 30 September 2017, representing a slight decrease over

the period (down 0.8% on a like-for-like basis[9]) and an improvement compared

with the first nine months of 2016 (down 2.4%). The brokerage business continued

to grow, with the number of provisional sale agreements signed up 3% relative to

end-September 2016. The proportion of exclusive agency contracts is very

satisfactory, rising to 58% at 30 September 2017 (from 54% a year earlier),

reflecting success at building client loyalty. Nexity Studéa, which specialises

in managing student residences, saw its occupancy rate increase to 89.9% in the

first nine months of 2017, compared with 87.6% in the year-earlier period.



In Franchise operations, Century 21 and Guy Hoquet l'Immobilier signed 9% more

provisional sale agreements in the first nine months of 2017 than during the

same period the previous year, in a French market for existing properties having

reached an all-time high.[10] There were 1,270 franchised agencies at end-

September 2017, up from 1,217 at end-December 2016.



In Real estate services to companies, total floor area under management came to

11.6 million sq.m at end-September 2017, down 6% from end-December 2016,

following the end of a management contract for more than 530,000 sq.m. New

management contracts are currently being negotiated and are expected to be

finalised in the coming quarters.



Urban regeneration (Villes & Projets)



During the third quarter of 2017, Nexity added to its portfolio a new major

development programme in the vicinity of the future Bry-Villiers-Champigny

station on the southern section of the new Line 15, part of the Grand Paris

project. This mixed-use development will comprise 140,000 sq.m of space, divided

between residential units and business premises. At end-September 2017, Nexity's

urban regeneration business (Villes & Projets) had a land development potential

of 641,000 sq.m[11].



Digital and Innovation



Nexity continues to invest around ?20 million a year in digital technology and

innovation, split between in-house digital transformation projects and

investment in new services through direct investments (Blue Office, Bien'ici, E-

gérance, etc.), partnerships with start-ups (Cowork.io, Lucibel, etc.) and

investments with venture capital funds.



Nexity's initiatives during the third quarter of 2017 included:

* opening a new smart agency in Strasbourg, offering existing as well as new-

build properties and an enriching experience for Nexity clients;

* taking part in the financing of Realiz3D, a start-up specialising in the

creation of interactive 3D models of homes accessible via the internet and

across all digital devices; and

* engaging with its entire ecosystem through a hackathon to generate ideas for

new services to address the challenges raised by an ageing population and

meet the expectations of seniors as well as caregivers.



In addition, Bien'ici - a next-generation property listings website in which

Nexity has a 48% stake alongside a consortium of real estate professionals

(Consortium des Professionnels de l'Immobilier) - continued to receive a growing

number of membership requests from professionals wishing to place paid listings

(with more than 7,000 member agencies at 30 September 2017).



Success of the capital increase reserved for Nexity employees



On 28 July 2017, Nexity completed a leveraged capital increase, with a capital

guarantee, reserved for employees known by the name "aXion 2017-2022". A total

of 550,000 new shares (0.99% of the share capital at 30 June 2017) were issued

at a price of ?41.36, representing a 20% discount against the reference price

calculated for the issue.

Nearly 3,300 employees (over 50% of the eligible salaried workforce), subscribed

to the issue, which was oversubscribed three times.

The level of interest and the subscription rate, both the highest ever reached

by Nexity for a capital increase reserved for employees, demonstrate their

strong attachment to Nexity's strategy and vision, but also Nexity's own

commitment, since its initial public offering, to expand direct and indirect

employee ownership. At 30 September 2017, Nexity's managers and employees held

16.2% of its share capital.



9M 2017 revenue



In the first nine months of 2017, Nexity's revenue was up 11% over the year-

earlier period to ?2,250 million, with increases across all the Group's

divisions. On a like-for-like basis, excluding Edouard Denis and Primosud, the

Group's revenue for the first nine months of 2017 came to ?2,207 million, up 9%

compared with the same period in 2016.



--------------------------- ----------- ----------- -----------

? millions 9M 2017 9M 2016 Change %

--------------------------- ----------- ----------- -----------

Residential real estate 1,627.2 1,457.5 +11.6%



Commercial real estate 246.0 189.4 +29.9%



Services 373.1 368.5 +1.3%



Other activities 3.5 3.4 +1.3%

--------------------------- ----------- ----------- -----------

Total Group revenue* 2,249.8 2,018.9 +11.4%

--------------------------- ----------- ----------- -----------

* Revenue generated by the Residential and Commercial divisions from VEFA off-

plan sales and CPI development contracts is recognised using the percentage-of-

completion method, i.e. on the basis of notarised sales and pro-rated to reflect

the progress of incurred construction costs.



Residential real estate revenue totalled ?1,627 million, up 12% year on year.

This growth reflects the increase in the division's backlog observed over the

previous quarters.

On a like-for-like basis, the division's revenue for the first nine months of

2017 came to ?1,585 million. Revenue generated in the first nine months of 2017

by Edouard Denis and Primosud (?152 million) is only recognised in the amount of

?43 million as part of consolidated revenue due to the adjustment for the

effects of PPA (purchase price allocation), which involves the elimination of

the portion of revenue relating to business activity prior to the acquisitions.



Revenue for the Commercial real estate division was substantially higher than in

the first nine months of 2016 (up 30%), at ?246 million, reflecting the ramp-up

of projects signed in 2015 and 2016.



The Services division generated revenue of ?373 million, up very slightly year

on year. Higher revenue from property management for individuals and franchise

networks offset lower revenue from real estate services to companies.



As in the first nine months of 2016, revenue from Other activities was not

significant.



In IFRS terms, revenue for the first nine months of 2017 was ?2,145 million, up

10% compared to consolidated revenue of ?1,954 million for the nine-month period

ended 30 September 2016. This figure excludes revenue from joint ventures, in

accordance with IFRS 11, which requires joint ventures to be accounted for via

the equity method instead of proportionately consolidated as they were

previously.







Backlog at 30 September 2017





------------------------------ ------------------- ------------------ ---------

? millions, excluding VAT 30 September 2017 31 December 2016 Change %

------------------------------ ------------------- ------------------ ---------

Residential real estate - 3,762 3,227 +16.6%

New homes



Residential real estate - 245 237 +3.4%

Subdivisions



Residential real estate 4,007 3,464 +15.7%

backlog



Commercial real estate 452 544 -16.9%

backlog

------------------------------ ------------------- ------------------ ---------

Total Group backlog 4,459 4,008 +11.3%

------------------------------ ------------------- ------------------ ---------



The Group's backlog at end-September 2017 stood at ?4,459 million, up 11%

relative to year-end 2016 and equivalent to 19 months' revenue from Nexity's

development activities (revenue on a rolling 12-month basis).



Order book in the Residential real estate division totalled ?4,007 million, up

16% compared to 31 December 2016. This backlog amounts to 20 months of revenue

(Residential real estate division revenue on a rolling 12-month basis).



The Commercial real estate division's backlog dropped to ?452 million at 30

September 2017 (compared with ?544 million at year-end 2016), as the new orders

received did not offset the revenue generated during the first nine months of

2017. This backlog amounts to 15 months of revenue (Commercial real estate

division revenue on a rolling 12-month basis).





ANNEX





QUARTERLY FIGURES

OPERATIONAL REPORTING (In accordance with IFRS but with joint ventures

proportionately consolidated)





Reservations: Residential real estate division





------------------- ------------------------- ------------------------

2017 2016 2015

------------------- ------------------------- ------------------------

Number of

units Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1

--------------- ------------------- ------------------------- ------------------------

New homes

(France) 4,821 4,288 3,506 5,201 3,624 4,121 2,947 4,237 2,368 2,949 2,187



- o/w 2016

external

growth 638 399 413 547 295



Subdivisions 522 680 479 1,027 420 654 417 925 400 556 321



International 69 106 37 141 95 170 73 133 103 42 14

--------------- ------------------- ------------------------- ------------------------

Total (number 5,412 5,074 4,022 6,369 4,139 4,945 3,437 5,295 2,871 3,547 2,522

of units)

--------------- ------------------- ------------------------- ------------------------

Value, in ?m

incl. VAT

--------------- ------------------- ------------------------- ------------------------

New homes

(France) 915 858 655 969 666 772 536 803 473 595 415



- o/w 2016

external

growth 137 82 75 90 48



Subdivisions 42 53 35 87 30 48 32 69 29 45 23



International 6 14 9 21 17 28 13 19 15 6 2

--------------- ------------------- ------------------------- ------------------------

Total (?m 964 925 699 1,076 713 848 581 891 516 646 440

incl. VAT)

--------------- ------------------- ------------------------- ------------------------





Revenue by division





------------------- --------------------------- --------------------------

2017 2016 2015

------------------- --------------------------- --------------------------

? millions Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1

------------- ------------------- --------------------------- --------------------------

Residential

real estate 553.6 625.8 447.8 809.9 475.4 549.3 432.8 809.3 460.3 531.5 360.5



Commercial

real estate 103.6 56.7 85.8 117.5 60.6 61.3 67.6 74.2 102.8 116.5 85.7



Services 127.5 124.3 121.3 125.6 124.8 122.8 120.9 131.3 129.8 121.2 121.5



Other

activities 0.6 1.7 1.1 0.9 0.6 2.1 0.7 1.3 1.2 9.0 1.0

------------- ------------------- --------------------------- --------------------------

GROUP 785.4 808.5 656.0 1,053.8 661.4 735.6 621.9 1,016.0 694.1 778.2 568.7

------------- ------------------- --------------------------- --------------------------









--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The financial data and indicators used in this press release, including forward-

looking information, are based on Nexity's operational reporting, with joint

ventures proportionately consolidated.



[1] Including new homes, subdivisions and International

[2] On a like-for-like basis: 11,165 new home reservations (up 7% by volume and

up 11% by value)

[3] Outlook announced on 22 February 2017, partially revised upwards in October

2017

[4] Pending the decision of Nexity's Board of Directors and approval at the

Shareholders' Meeting

[5] Source: Commissariat Général au Développement Durable (Sit(at)del2 database)

[6] Source: Observatoire Crédit Logement

[7] Business potential includes the Group's current supply for sale, its future

supply corresponding to project phases not yet marketed on purchased land, and

projects not yet launched associated with land secured under options

[8] Source of market data: CBRE, MarketView Investment France and Paris region

Offices - Q3 2017

[9] Attrition of 1.4% at current structure

[10] Market totalling 921,000 transactions at the end of June 2017, equating to

growth of 9% relative to end-2016 (CGDD projections based on data from DGFiP

[MEDOC] and notarial databases)

[11] Floor areas are provided for information purposes only and may be subject

to adjustment once administrative authorisations have been obtained



