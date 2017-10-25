Business News

ING launches ING Ventures: a EUR 300 million fintech fund

ING announced today it has launched ING Ventures, a EUR 300 million fund aimed

at investing in fintech companies. To accelerate the pace of innovation, one of

ING's strategic priorities, ING Ventures will expand the existing portfolio of

investments in the coming four years.



ING considers partnering with and investing in fintechs as a key element of its

innovation strategy. ING has successfully launched various own innovations in

the market, but scanning the outside world for solutions that help create a

differentiating customer experience has always been part of the bank's approach.

ING Ventures will build on the success that the current approach has already

brought over the past 3 years, leading to the current 115 fintech strategic

partnerships and investments globally.



ING Ventures will be part of ING's Chief Innovation Office and will be entirely

funded internally by ING. While it will adopt investment methods and portfolio

management based on venture capital structures, the aim will not be to achieve a

solely financial purpose. ING Ventures will serve ING's businesses to accelerate

the Think Forward strategy. The fund will focus on start-ups and companies that

already gained some market traction. The companies it will invest in are

generally, but not exclusively, fintechs that are active in countries where ING

has a presence or where ING has the intention to expand into.



Benoit Legrand, global head of Fintech, has been appointed CEO of ING Ventures.

He commented: "ING has been very active in developing strategic partnerships and

investing in fintechs that help to empower our customers to stay a step ahead in

life and in business. This has worked very well: our current partnerships have

resulted in products and services that are making the lives of our customers

easier. As we see changes in the external environment happen faster and faster,



we have to anticipate and step up our pace as well. Establishing this fund is

yet another way for ING to use the digital revolution as a growth opportunity

and help transform the bank to become the go-to platform for financial needs and

become part of other platforms."







