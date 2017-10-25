(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
International Road Transport Union /
Huge potential for trade in South Asia using global transit system
. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
GENEVA, Oct. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promoting a unified market for the
Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal region (BBIN), Jaipur-based CUTS
International (Consumer Unity and Trust Society), in partnership with IRU, today
launches a study on the benefits of a multi-lateral transit system - like the
globally applicable TIR - on trade across the region.
Paired with India's inauguration of its TIR (http://APO.af/FREM41) steering
committee today, the study reinforces growing endorsement across the region of
TIR's potential to benefit economic growth and sustainable development via a
robust global framework of road transport services.
Bipul Chatterjee, Executive Director of CUTS International (www.CUTS-
International.org), says, "Given the significance of TIR in boosting regional
connectivity, and India's decision to accede to the TIR Convention, there is a
compelling case for our neighbours to opt for TIR."
Analysing the BBIN's capacity to grow a significant trade network, the report
(http://APO.af/H1EXfg) highlights procedural as well as infrastructural barriers
to the efficient movement of vehicles across borders. Customs clearance
procedures between India and Bangladesh, for example, can require 22 documents,
55 signatures and a dozen photocopies - with the formats and standards varying
significantly.
Yet recent progress with various unilateral, bilateral, regional and
multilateral arrangements is improving connectivity between the four countries.
Notably the 2015 Motor Vehicles Agreement is a milestone in improved trade
facilitation, promoting investment linkages among these countries.
Company information / Profile:
In order for the MVA to be effectively implemented, however, a streamlined
transit system operating among the four countries and also connecting the BBIN
region to other world markets, is essential.
Senior Adviser on TIR and Trade Facilitation, Kazem Asayesh, comments, "The
implementation of the TIR system in the BBIN countries would promote the
standardisation of documents and procedures across the whole region,
facilitating transport, transit and trade. This would immediately unblock some
key barriers to growth and lead to regional integration."
The study concludes that TIR is the ideal, tried and tested, customs transit
tool to realise the ambitions of the BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement, to promote
regional and inter-regional trade flow.
The critical role of road transport in transforming economies and the necessary
impetus that international trade facilitation conventions, like TIR, can offer
in this endeavour, is in clear focus.
To know more on the Benefits of the TIR Convention for the implementation of the
BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement, access the following link: http://apo.af/YwVYG1.
Access here for the Image: http://APO.af/UUwq8i.
Access the video here: http://APO.af/y46AJP.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Road Transport Organisation
(IRU).
Media Contact:
Karen Mazzoli
Senior Manager, Media and Communications
Karen.Mazzoli(at)IRU.org
About CUTS:
Established in 1984, CUTS International (www.CUTS-International.org) is a global
non-governmental think-tank on trade, regulations and governance. With its
headquarters in Jaipur, India, it has its centres in Accra, Geneva, Hanoi,
Lusaka and Nairobi.
About IRU:
IRU (www.IRU.org) is the world road transport organisation, promoting economic
growth, prosperity and safety through the sustainable mobility of people and
goods. Founded in 1948, IRU has members and activities in more than 100
countries.
About TIR:
TIR (http://APO.af/FREM41) is the only global customs transit system for moving
goods across international borders. Supporting trade and development for more
than 60 years, TIR is governed by the United Nations TIR Convention and its
treaty bodies and administered by UNECE. The TIR guarantee system is managed by
IRU upon authorization by the TIR Contracting Parties. TIR stands for
"Transports Internationaux Routiers". One of the most successful international
transport conventions, TIR makes border crossings faster, more secure and more
efficient, reducing transport costs, and boosting trade and development.
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: International Road Transport Union via GlobeNewswire