Huge potential for trade in South Asia using global transit system

GENEVA, Oct. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promoting a unified market for the

Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal region (BBIN), Jaipur-based CUTS

International (Consumer Unity and Trust Society), in partnership with IRU, today

launches a study on the benefits of a multi-lateral transit system - like the

globally applicable TIR - on trade across the region.



Paired with India's inauguration of its TIR (http://APO.af/FREM41) steering

committee today, the study reinforces growing endorsement across the region of

TIR's potential to benefit economic growth and sustainable development via a

robust global framework of road transport services.



Bipul Chatterjee, Executive Director of CUTS International (www.CUTS-

International.org), says, "Given the significance of TIR in boosting regional

connectivity, and India's decision to accede to the TIR Convention, there is a

compelling case for our neighbours to opt for TIR."



Analysing the BBIN's capacity to grow a significant trade network, the report

(http://APO.af/H1EXfg) highlights procedural as well as infrastructural barriers

to the efficient movement of vehicles across borders. Customs clearance

procedures between India and Bangladesh, for example, can require 22 documents,

55 signatures and a dozen photocopies - with the formats and standards varying

significantly.



Yet recent progress with various unilateral, bilateral, regional and

multilateral arrangements is improving connectivity between the four countries.

Notably the 2015 Motor Vehicles Agreement is a milestone in improved trade

facilitation, promoting investment linkages among these countries.





In order for the MVA to be effectively implemented, however, a streamlined

transit system operating among the four countries and also connecting the BBIN

region to other world markets, is essential.



Senior Adviser on TIR and Trade Facilitation, Kazem Asayesh, comments, "The

implementation of the TIR system in the BBIN countries would promote the

standardisation of documents and procedures across the whole region,

facilitating transport, transit and trade. This would immediately unblock some

key barriers to growth and lead to regional integration."



The study concludes that TIR is the ideal, tried and tested, customs transit

tool to realise the ambitions of the BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement, to promote

regional and inter-regional trade flow.



The critical role of road transport in transforming economies and the necessary

impetus that international trade facilitation conventions, like TIR, can offer

in this endeavour, is in clear focus.



To know more on the Benefits of the TIR Convention for the implementation of the

BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement, access the following link: http://apo.af/YwVYG1.



Access here for the Image: http://APO.af/UUwq8i.



Access the video here: http://APO.af/y46AJP.



Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Road Transport Organisation

(IRU).



Media Contact:

Karen Mazzoli

Senior Manager, Media and Communications

Karen.Mazzoli(at)IRU.org



About CUTS:

Established in 1984, CUTS International (www.CUTS-International.org) is a global

non-governmental think-tank on trade, regulations and governance. With its

headquarters in Jaipur, India, it has its centres in Accra, Geneva, Hanoi,

Lusaka and Nairobi.



About IRU:

IRU (www.IRU.org) is the world road transport organisation, promoting economic

growth, prosperity and safety through the sustainable mobility of people and

goods. Founded in 1948, IRU has members and activities in more than 100

countries.



About TIR:

TIR (http://APO.af/FREM41) is the only global customs transit system for moving

goods across international borders. Supporting trade and development for more

than 60 years, TIR is governed by the United Nations TIR Convention and its

treaty bodies and administered by UNECE. The TIR guarantee system is managed by

IRU upon authorization by the TIR Contracting Parties. TIR stands for

"Transports Internationaux Routiers". One of the most successful international

transport conventions, TIR makes border crossings faster, more secure and more

efficient, reducing transport costs, and boosting trade and development.









