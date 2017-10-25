(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Novartis International AG /
Novartis confirms leadership in multiple sclerosis (MS) with scientific
advancements and new data presented at ECTRIMS
. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
* Full data from the pivotal Phase III PARADIGMS study of Gilenya(®)
(fingolimod) in pediatric MS will be presented for the first time
* With 54 accepted abstracts, Novartis presence spans from new siponimod
(BAF312) data in secondary progressive MS (SPMS) to innovative research on
neurofilaments - a promising MS biomarker
Basel, October 25, 2017 - Novartis today announced it will present 54 scientific
abstracts from across its multiple sclerosis (MS) research portfolio at the
7(th) Joint European and Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in
Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS-ACTRIMS) meeting (October 25-28, 2017 Paris,
France). Key presentations will highlight research on Gilenya(®) in pediatric MS
and investigational siponimod (BAF312) in SPMS, as well as innovative biomarker
based outcome measures for clinical trials.
"Novartis data at ECTRIMS demonstrate our ongoing commitment to advancing care
for people with MS and the understanding of this complex disease. We are excited
to be presenting positive new data in areas of high unmet need, such as
pediatric and secondary progressive MS," said Vas Narasimhan, Global Head of
Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis. "We are also leading
innovative research into potential MS biomarkers, with our new data on blood
neurofilaments - which could revolutionize the way we assess MS treatments in
clinical trials."
Novartis key highlights at ECTRIMS include:
* Full results from the Phase III PARADIGMS study, a first-of-its-kind
randomized, controlled trial of Gilenya in pediatric MS[1]. In PARADIGMS,
More information:
oral once-daily Gilenya resulted in a clinically meaningful, statistically
significant reduction in the number of relapses (annualized relapse rate) in
pediatric MS patients (ages 10 to 17) over a period of up to two years, vs.
intramuscular interferon beta-1a injections[1]. The safety profile of
Gilenya was consistent with that seen in other MS clinical trials[1].
Gilenya is not currently approved for the treatment of pediatric MS.
* New data from the Phase III EXPAND study of siponimod demonstrating its
effect on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) lesions and brain shrinkage in
SPMS[2]. There is a high unmet need for new treatments for SPMS patients, as
there are very few available proven to be effective with an acceptable
safety profile[3]. In EXPAND, siponimod reduced disability progression at
three and six months vs. placebo in SPMS patients, with a safety profile
similar to other S1P receptor modulators[2]. EXPAND results have been
submitted for peer-reviewed publication.
* A new analysis from the Phase III FREEDOMS study of Gilenya in relapsing
remitting MS, showing that neurofilaments - a biomarker for neuronal damage
measured from a blood sample - could, in the future, potentially serve as an
endpoint in Phase II clinical trials[4]. The analysis showed a strong
correlation between neurofilament levels and key measures of MS disease
activity - MRI lesions, relapses, brain shrinkage and disability
progression. Blood neurofilament levels were also shown to be significantly
lower in patients taking Gilenya compared to placebo at six months,
demonstrating the early effect of the drug on disease progression[4].
About Multiple Sclerosis
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disorder of the central nervous system
(CNS) that disrupts the normal functioning of the brain, optic nerves and spinal
cord through inflammation and tissue loss[5]. In adults, there are three types
of MS: relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS), secondary progressive MS (SPMS) and
primary progressive MS (PPMS) [6]. In children, RRMS accounts for nearly all
cases (approximately 98 percent) [7].
The evolution of MS results in an increasing loss of both physical and cognitive
(e.g. memory) function. This has a substantial negative impact on the lives of
the approximately 2.3 million people worldwide affected by MS, of which between
three and five percent are estimated to be children[8],[9].
About Gilenya (fingolimod) in adults
Gilenya (fingolimod) is an oral disease-modifying therapy (DMT) that is highly
efficacious at controlling disease activity in relapsing multiple sclerosis
(RMS)[10]. Gilenya has a reversible lymphocyte redistribution effect targeting
both focal and diffuse central nervous system (CNS) damage caused by MS[11],
[12]. Long-term clinical trial and real-world evidence and experience has shown
Gilenya treatment to be convenient for individuals to incorporate into everyday
life, leading to high treatment satisfaction, long-term persistence, and
ultimately, improved long-term outcomes for people with RMS[13],[14].
Gilenya impacts four key measures of RMS disease activity: relapses, MRI
lesions, brain shrinkage (brain volume loss) and disability
progression[15],[16]. Its effectiveness on all of these measures has been
consistently shown in multiple controlled clinical studies and in the real-world
setting. Studies have shown its safety and high efficacy to be sustained over
the long term, demonstrating that switching to Gilenya treatment as early in the
disease course as possible can be beneficial in helping to preserve individuals'
function[17],[18].
Gilenya is approved in the US for the first-line treatment of relapsing forms of
MS in adults, and in the EU for adult patients with highly-active relapsing-
remitting MS (RRMS) defined as either high disease activity despite treatment
with at least one DMT, or rapidly-evolving severe RRMS[10],[19].
Gilenya has been used to treat more than 217,000 patients in both clinical
trials and the post-marketing setting, with approximately 480,000 years of
patient experience[20].
About siponimod (BAF312)
Siponimod (BAF312) is an investigational, scientifically designed
selective modulator of specific subtypes of the sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P)
receptor[21]. Siponimod binds to the S1P1 sub-receptor on lymphocytes and
promotes their retention in lymphoid tissues, which prevents them from entering
the central nervous system (CNS) of patients with multiple sclerosis (MS)
[22],[23]. This leads to the anti-inflammatory effects of siponimod[22],[23].
The S1P receptor subtypes targeted by siponimod are also found on the surface
of cells in the CNS, which play a role in the origin of secondary progressive MS
(SPMS). Siponimod enters the CNS and by binding to these specific receptors, has
the potential to modulate damaging cell activity and help to reduce the loss of
neurological function associated with SPMS[21],[24]-[26]. The receptor
specificity and pharmacokinetic properties (e.g. the faster elimination compared
with first-generation S1P modulators) of siponimod facilitate its ability to
impact diseases such as SPMS, while improving its safety and convenience
profile[21].
About Novartis in Multiple Sclerosis
Alongside Gilenya (fingolimod, an S1P modulator), Novartis' multiple sclerosis
(MS) portfolio includes Extavia® (interferon beta-1b for subcutaneous injection)
which is approved in the US for the treatment of relapsing forms of MS. In
Europe, Extavia is approved to treat people with relapsing-remitting MS,
secondary progressive MS (SPMS) with active disease and people who have had a
single clinical event suggestive of MS.
Investigational compounds include BAF312 (siponimod), under investigation in MS,
and OMB157 (ofatumumab), a fully human monoclonal antibody under investigation
in relapsing MS. OMB157 targets CD20, and is currently being investigated in two
Phase III pivotal studies.
In the US, the Sandoz Division of Novartis markets Glatopa® (glatiramer acetate
injection) 20mg/mL, the first generic version of Teva's Copaxone®* 20mg.
*Copaxone(®) is a registered trademark of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the
United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking
statements can generally be identified by words such as "potential," "can,"
"will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"
"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," "exciting," "underway," "upcoming," or
similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential
marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for the investigational and
approved products described in this press release, or regarding potential future
revenues from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these
statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and
expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and
unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or
uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect,
actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking
statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or approved
products described in this press release will be submitted or approved for sale
or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any
particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be
commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding
such products could be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties
inherent in research and development, including clinical trial results and
additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or
government regulation generally; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary
intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of
physicians and patients; global trends toward health care cost containment,
including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement
pressures; general economic and industry conditions, including the effects of
the persistently weak economic and financial environment in many countries;
safety, quality or manufacturing issues, and other risks and factors referred to
in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange
Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of
this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking
statements contained in this press release as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving
needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis
offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines,
cost-saving generic and biosimilar pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has
leading positions globally in each of these areas. In 2016, the Group achieved
net sales of USD 48.5 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to
approximately USD 9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately
121,000 full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in
approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information, please visit
http://www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow (at)Novartis at
http://twitter.com/novartis
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit www.novartis.com/news/media-
library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations(at)novartis.com
References
[1] Chitnis T et al. PARADIGMS: A Randomised Double-blind Study of Fingolimod
Versus Interferon ß-1a in Paediatric Multiple Sclerosis. Late breaking news oral
presentation presented at: the 7th Joint ECTRIMS-ACTRIMS meeting on October
28, 2017, Paris, France.
[2] Fox R et al. Effects of siponimod on MRI outcomes in patients with secondary
progressive multiple sclerosis: results of the phase 3 EXPAND study. Oral
presentation presented at: the 7th Joint ECTRIMS-ACTRIMS meeting on October
26, 2017, Paris, France.
[3] Mehr SR and Zimmerman MP. Reviewing the unmet needs of patients with
multiple sclerosis. Am Health Drug Benefits. 2015; 8(6);426-431.
[4] Sormani MP et al. Blood NfL as a potential endpoint in Phase 2 clinical
studies in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis. Late breaking news oral
presentation presented at: the 7th Joint ECTRIMS-ACTRIMS meeting on October
28, 2017, Paris, France.
[5] PubMed Heath. Multiple Sclerosis (MS).
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmedhealth/PMH0001747/ (link is external).
Accessed October 2017.
[6] MS Society. Types of MS. https://www.mssociety.org.uk/what-is-ms/types-of-
ms (link is external). Accessed October 2017.
[7] Waldman A et al. Pediatric multiple sclerosis. Neurology. 2016;87(9):S74-
S81.
[8] Patel Y et al. Pediatric multiple sclerosis. Ann Indian Acad Neurol.
2009;12(4):238-245.
[9] Multiple sclerosis international federation. Atlas of MS
2013. https://www.msif.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/09/Atlas-of-MS.pdf (link is
external). Accessed October 2017.
[10] Gilenya US Prescribing Information.
https://www.pharma.us.novartis.com/sites/www.pharma.us.novartis.com/files/gileny
a.pdf (link is external). Accessed October 2017.
[11] Brinkmann V et al. FTY720 (fingolimod) in Multiple Sclerosis: therapeutic
effects in the immune and the central nervous system. Br J Pharmacol.
2009;158(5):1173-1182.
[12] De Stefano N et al. Effect of fingolimod on diffuse brain tissue damage in
relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis patients. Mult Scler Relat Disord.
2016;7:98-101.
[13] Warrender-Sparkes M et al. The effect of oral immunomodulatory therapy on
treatment uptake and persistence in multiple sclerosis. Mult Scler.
2016;22(4):520-532.
[14] Khatri B et al. Comparison of fingolimod with interferon beta-1a in
relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis: a randomised extension of the TRANSFORMS
study. Lancet Neurol. 2011;10(6):520-529.
[15] Giovannoni G et al. "No evident disease activity": The use of combined
assessments in the management of patients with multiple sclerosis. Mult Scler.
2017. Doi 10.1177/1352458517703193.
[16] De Stefano N et al. Effect of Fingolimod on Brain Volume Loss in Patients
with Multiple Sclerosis. CNS Drugs. 2017;31(4):289-305.
[17] Kappos L et al. Inclusion of brain volume loss in a revised measure of 'no
evidence of disease activity' (NEDA-4) in relapsing-remitting multiple
sclerosis. Mult Scler. 2016;22(10):1297-1305.
[18] Lizac N et al. Highly active immunomodulatory therapy ameliorates
accumulation of disability in moderately advanced and advanced multiple
sclerosis. J Neurol Neurosurg Psychiatry. 2017;88(3):196-203.
[19] Gilenya EMA Summary of Product Characteristics.
http://www.ema.europa.eu/docs/en_GB/document_library/EPAR_-
_Product_Information/human/002202/WC500104528.pdf (link is external). Accessed
October 2017.
[20] Novartis data on file.
[21] Gergely P et al. The selective sphingosine 1-phosphate receptor modulator
BAF312 redirects lymphocyte distribution and has species-specific effects on
heart rate. Br J Pharmacol 2012; 167(5):1035-47.
[22] Brinkmann V, Billich A, Baumruker T, et al. Fingolimod (FTY720): discovery
and development of an oral drug to treat multiple sclerosis. Nat Rev Drug Discov
2010; 9(11): 883-97.
[23] Chun J, Hartung HP. Mechanism of action of oral fingolimod (FTY720) in
multiple sclerosis. Clin Neuropharmacol 2010; 33(2): 91-101.
[24] Aslanis V et al. Siponimod (BAF312) (and/or its metabolites) penetrates
into the CNS and distributes to white matter areas. Mult Scler J
2012; 18(10(suppl)): P792.
[25] Brana C et al. Immunohistochemical detection of sphingosine-1-phosphate
receptor 1 and 5 in human multiple sclerosis lesions. Neuropathol Appl Neurobiol
2014; 40(5): 564-78.
[26] Tavares A et al. Brain distribution of MS565, an imaging analogue of
siponimod (BAF312), in non-human primates. Neurology 2014; 82(10 (Suppl)):
P1.168.
# # #
Novartis Media Relations
Central media line: +41 61 324 2200
E-mail: media.relations(at)novartis.com
Eric Althoff Angela Fiorin
Novartis Global Media Relations Novartis Global Pharma Communications
+41 61 324 7999 (direct) +41 61 324 8631 (direct)
+41 79 593 4202 (mobile) +41 79 752 6955 (mobile)
eric.althoff(at)novartis.com angela.fiorin(at)novartis.com
Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: investor.relations(at)novartis.com
Central North America
Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Richard Pulik +1 212 830 2448
Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Cory Twining +1 212 830 2417
Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425
Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188
Media release (PDF):
http://hugin.info/134323/R/2144437/821832.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Novartis International AG via GlobeNewswire