* Full data from the pivotal Phase III PARADIGMS study of Gilenya(®)

(fingolimod) in pediatric MS will be presented for the first time



* With 54 accepted abstracts, Novartis presence spans from new siponimod

(BAF312) data in secondary progressive MS (SPMS) to innovative research on

neurofilaments - a promising MS biomarker



Basel, October 25, 2017 - Novartis today announced it will present 54 scientific

abstracts from across its multiple sclerosis (MS) research portfolio at the

7(th) Joint European and Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in

Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS-ACTRIMS) meeting (October 25-28, 2017 Paris,

France). Key presentations will highlight research on Gilenya(®) in pediatric MS

and investigational siponimod (BAF312) in SPMS, as well as innovative biomarker

based outcome measures for clinical trials.



"Novartis data at ECTRIMS demonstrate our ongoing commitment to advancing care

for people with MS and the understanding of this complex disease. We are excited

to be presenting positive new data in areas of high unmet need, such as

pediatric and secondary progressive MS," said Vas Narasimhan, Global Head of

Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis. "We are also leading

innovative research into potential MS biomarkers, with our new data on blood

neurofilaments - which could revolutionize the way we assess MS treatments in

clinical trials."



Novartis key highlights at ECTRIMS include:

* Full results from the Phase III PARADIGMS study, a first-of-its-kind

randomized, controlled trial of Gilenya in pediatric MS[1]. In PARADIGMS,



oral once-daily Gilenya resulted in a clinically meaningful, statistically

significant reduction in the number of relapses (annualized relapse rate) in

pediatric MS patients (ages 10 to 17) over a period of up to two years, vs.

intramuscular interferon beta-1a injections[1]. The safety profile of

Gilenya was consistent with that seen in other MS clinical trials[1].

Gilenya is not currently approved for the treatment of pediatric MS.



* New data from the Phase III EXPAND study of siponimod demonstrating its

effect on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) lesions and brain shrinkage in

SPMS[2]. There is a high unmet need for new treatments for SPMS patients, as

there are very few available proven to be effective with an acceptable

safety profile[3]. In EXPAND, siponimod reduced disability progression at

three and six months vs. placebo in SPMS patients, with a safety profile

similar to other S1P receptor modulators[2]. EXPAND results have been

submitted for peer-reviewed publication.



* A new analysis from the Phase III FREEDOMS study of Gilenya in relapsing

remitting MS, showing that neurofilaments - a biomarker for neuronal damage

measured from a blood sample - could, in the future, potentially serve as an

endpoint in Phase II clinical trials[4]. The analysis showed a strong

correlation between neurofilament levels and key measures of MS disease

activity - MRI lesions, relapses, brain shrinkage and disability

progression. Blood neurofilament levels were also shown to be significantly

lower in patients taking Gilenya compared to placebo at six months,

demonstrating the early effect of the drug on disease progression[4].



About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disorder of the central nervous system

(CNS) that disrupts the normal functioning of the brain, optic nerves and spinal

cord through inflammation and tissue loss[5]. In adults, there are three types

of MS: relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS), secondary progressive MS (SPMS) and

primary progressive MS (PPMS) [6]. In children, RRMS accounts for nearly all

cases (approximately 98 percent) [7].



The evolution of MS results in an increasing loss of both physical and cognitive

(e.g. memory) function. This has a substantial negative impact on the lives of

the approximately 2.3 million people worldwide affected by MS, of which between

three and five percent are estimated to be children[8],[9].



About Gilenya (fingolimod) in adults

Gilenya (fingolimod) is an oral disease-modifying therapy (DMT) that is highly

efficacious at controlling disease activity in relapsing multiple sclerosis

(RMS)[10]. Gilenya has a reversible lymphocyte redistribution effect targeting

both focal and diffuse central nervous system (CNS) damage caused by MS[11],

[12]. Long-term clinical trial and real-world evidence and experience has shown

Gilenya treatment to be convenient for individuals to incorporate into everyday

life, leading to high treatment satisfaction, long-term persistence, and

ultimately, improved long-term outcomes for people with RMS[13],[14].



Gilenya impacts four key measures of RMS disease activity: relapses, MRI

lesions, brain shrinkage (brain volume loss) and disability

progression[15],[16]. Its effectiveness on all of these measures has been

consistently shown in multiple controlled clinical studies and in the real-world

setting. Studies have shown its safety and high efficacy to be sustained over

the long term, demonstrating that switching to Gilenya treatment as early in the

disease course as possible can be beneficial in helping to preserve individuals'

function[17],[18].



Gilenya is approved in the US for the first-line treatment of relapsing forms of

MS in adults, and in the EU for adult patients with highly-active relapsing-

remitting MS (RRMS) defined as either high disease activity despite treatment

with at least one DMT, or rapidly-evolving severe RRMS[10],[19].



Gilenya has been used to treat more than 217,000 patients in both clinical

trials and the post-marketing setting, with approximately 480,000 years of

patient experience[20].



About siponimod (BAF312)

Siponimod (BAF312) is an investigational, scientifically designed

selective modulator of specific subtypes of the sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P)

receptor[21]. Siponimod binds to the S1P1 sub-receptor on lymphocytes and

promotes their retention in lymphoid tissues, which prevents them from entering

the central nervous system (CNS) of patients with multiple sclerosis (MS)

[22],[23]. This leads to the anti-inflammatory effects of siponimod[22],[23].



The S1P receptor subtypes targeted by siponimod are also found on the surface

of cells in the CNS, which play a role in the origin of secondary progressive MS

(SPMS). Siponimod enters the CNS and by binding to these specific receptors, has

the potential to modulate damaging cell activity and help to reduce the loss of

neurological function associated with SPMS[21],[24]-[26]. The receptor

specificity and pharmacokinetic properties (e.g. the faster elimination compared

with first-generation S1P modulators) of siponimod facilitate its ability to

impact diseases such as SPMS, while improving its safety and convenience

profile[21].



About Novartis in Multiple Sclerosis

Alongside Gilenya (fingolimod, an S1P modulator), Novartis' multiple sclerosis

(MS) portfolio includes Extavia® (interferon beta-1b for subcutaneous injection)

which is approved in the US for the treatment of relapsing forms of MS. In

Europe, Extavia is approved to treat people with relapsing-remitting MS,

secondary progressive MS (SPMS) with active disease and people who have had a

single clinical event suggestive of MS.



Investigational compounds include BAF312 (siponimod), under investigation in MS,

and OMB157 (ofatumumab), a fully human monoclonal antibody under investigation

in relapsing MS. OMB157 targets CD20, and is currently being investigated in two

Phase III pivotal studies.



In the US, the Sandoz Division of Novartis markets Glatopa® (glatiramer acetate

injection) 20mg/mL, the first generic version of Teva's Copaxone®* 20mg.



*Copaxone(®) is a registered trademark of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the

United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking

statements can generally be identified by words such as "potential," "can,"

"will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"

"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," "exciting," "underway," "upcoming," or

similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential

marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for the investigational and

approved products described in this press release, or regarding potential future

revenues from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these

statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and

expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and

unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or

uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect,

actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking

statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or approved

products described in this press release will be submitted or approved for sale

or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any

particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be

commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding

such products could be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties

inherent in research and development, including clinical trial results and

additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or

government regulation generally; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary

intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of

physicians and patients; global trends toward health care cost containment,

including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement

pressures; general economic and industry conditions, including the effects of

the persistently weak economic and financial environment in many countries;

safety, quality or manufacturing issues, and other risks and factors referred to

in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange

Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of

this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking

statements contained in this press release as a result of new information,

future events or otherwise.



About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving

needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis

offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines,

cost-saving generic and biosimilar pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has

leading positions globally in each of these areas. In 2016, the Group achieved

net sales of USD 48.5 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to

approximately USD 9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately

121,000 full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in

approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information, please visit

http://www.novartis.com.



Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow (at)Novartis at

http://twitter.com/novartis

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit www.novartis.com/news/media-

library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations(at)novartis.com



