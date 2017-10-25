Business News

INGENICO GROUP - Q3 2017: Acceleration towards our 2017 objectives

Press Release



Paris, 25(th) October 2017





* Third-quarter revenue of ?597 million



* Up 6% on a comparable basis[1]

* Up 5% on a reported basis



* Acceleration towards our 2017 objectives



* Back-end loaded year after a confirmed steadiness in North America

* Double-digit growth in ePayments despite a tough comparison basis

* Resilience in Europe & Africa with growth fuelled by Eastern Europe

* Growth in Middle East and Chinese stabilisation offsetting Indonesian

contraction



* Bambora closing on track and expected during Q4



* Objective for 2017 reiterated



* Organic growth(1) c. 7%

* EBITDA(2) margin slightly above 20.6%



Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING), the global leader in seamless

payment, today announced its third-quarter revenues for 2017.



Philippe Lazare, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ingenico Group,

commented: "The third quarter has shown gradual improvement in terms of dynamics

as expected. Our situation is becoming more normalised in North America and

stabilised in Brazil. Anticipating a back-end loaded semester as our pipeline is

full for the end of the year, we reiterate with confidence our objectives for

2017.

Since the beginning of 2017 we have continued to accelerate the development of

our payment service offers as illustrated by the acquisition of IECISA

Electronic Payment System to directly address the retail market and to

strengthen our leadership in Spain. In parallel, we are well on track to

integrate Bambora and we expect to close the transaction during Q4'17."



Third quarter key figures



+--------------------+----------+------------+--------------------------------+

| | Q3 2016 | Q3 2016 | Q3 2017 |



| | Reported | Pro forma* +-----+--------------------------+

| | | | | % change |

| +----------+------------+ ?m +---------------+----------+

| | ?m | ?m | | Comparable(1) | Reported |

+--------------------+----------+------------+-----+---------------+----------+

| Retail | 251 | 252 | 259 | 4% | 3% |

+--------------------+----------+------------+-----+---------------+----------+

| Banks & Acquirers | 319 | 323 | 338 | 7% | 6% |

+--------------------+----------+------------+-----+---------------+----------+

| Total | 570 | 574 | 597 | 6% | 5% |

+--------------------+----------+------------+-----+---------------+----------+

| Europe & Africa | 224 | 224 | 235 | 4% | 5% |

+--------------------+----------+------------+-----+---------------+----------+

| APAC & Middle East | 115 | 119 | 118 | 8% | 3% |

+--------------------+----------+------------+-----+---------------+----------+

| Latin America | 44 | 44 | 48 | 10% | 8% |

+--------------------+----------+------------+-----+---------------+----------+

| North America | 62 | 62 | 56 | -5% | -9% |

+--------------------+----------+------------+-----+---------------+----------+

| ePayments | 126 | 126 | 141 | 10% | 12% |

+--------------------+----------+------------+-----+---------------+----------+

| Total | 570 | 574 | 597 | 6% | 5% |

+--------------------+----------+------------+-----+---------------+----------+

* including the previous year acquisitions on a pro forma basis





Third quarter 2017 performance



In the third quarter 2017, revenue totalled ?597 million, representing a 5%

increase on a reported basis, including a negative foreign exchange impact of

?18 million. Total revenue included ?390 million from Terminals and ?207 million

from Payment Services.



On a comparable basis, revenue was 6% higher than in the third quarter of 2016,

including a 3% increase in Terminals and an 11% increase in Payment Services.



Within our new organisational framework, the Banks and Acquirers Business Unit

posted a revenue of ?338 million, an increase of 6% on reported figures and

including a negative foreign exchange impact of ?9 million. The activity

performed well this quarter, increasing by 7% on a comparable basis, thanks to

our solid leadership, local initiatives favouring electronic payments and a

range of products dedicated to our clients, offering value added services.

The Retail Business Unit reported a revenue of ?259 million, an increase of 3%

on reported figures including a negative currency impact of ?9 million. On a

comparable basis, revenue was up 4%, driven by In-store services in Europe, the

progressive ramp up of our omnichannel offer and the continuous dynamic of

ePayments.



Compared with Q3'16, the various divisions performed as follows on a like-for-

like basis:



- Europe & Africa (up 4%): Despite a very tough comparison basis, the

performance showed a very dynamic momentum fuelled by most of the countries. In

the Banks and Acquirers Business Unit, despite the PCI V1 to V3 migration that

is now behind us, western countries were very resilient, driven by a good

performance in France and Italy. Eastern European countries are a powerful

growth engine, especially in Russia, benefiting from the cash transactions to

electronic payment shift.

In the Retail Business Unit, the in-store activities continued their strong

performance driven by the dynamic of the Axis platform. Ingenico Group is

increasingly solicited on pan-European deals to provide global solutions

integrating both hardware and payment services or omnichannel solutions. In

order to strengthen our position in Europe, Ingenico Group has recently

announced the acquisition of IECISA Electronic Payment System, enabling the

Group to directly address the Spanish retail market.



- Asia-Pacific & Middle East (up 8%): In the Banks and Acquirers Business Unit,

the Chinese dynamic improved with the APOS (c. 330k units shipped during Q3'17)

partially offsetting the pricing pressure. India is normalising as expected

since no regulation regarding Biometric solutions has yet been implemented.

South East Asia is on a positive trend with the exception of Indonesia, as this

market is on a "wait and see" momentum due to regulatory changes.

In the Retail Business Unit, Turkey showed a steady performance driven by

Terminals with fiscal memory and associated services enabling the relevant data

to be transferred to the tax authorities.



- Latin America (up 10%): The vast majority of this region's operations come

under the Banks and Acquirers Business Unit. The quarter was still impacted by

the unfavourable macroeconomic situation in Brazil but recent indices seem to

highlight a slight recovery of the Retail market. This should lead to the end of

the cycle seen over the past two years, illustrated by an extended POS lifetime,

and see acquirers resume ordering going forward to renew their estate. Besides

Brazil, other countries in the division are very dynamic. In Mexico, the Group

is continuing with the deployment of Telium Tetra and benefitting from the

development of services dedicated to terminals estate.



- North America (down 5%): The quarter showed a mixed performance between

Canada, facing a strong comparable basis and the United-States stabilising.

The Canadian business faced a tough comparative basis mainly due to strong

orders last year. Despite that specific event, the country is evolving as

anticipated and we expect it to return to growth as early as Q4'17. The US

market is stable with a back-end loaded semester profile driven by significant

orders to come in Q4'17 as certain acquirers are expected to increase order

volumes in preparation for the new year. The activity continues to benefit from

the adoption of our mobile solutions from new merchants, as well as the ramp up

of the healthcare and the hospitality verticals through the contracts signed

with new customers such as Inova Healthcare, Darden and NCR Silver, the latter

having selected our mobile range of products for its SMB, Retail and Hospitality

solutions.



- ePayments (up 10%): The division, part of the Retail Business Unit, confirmed

a strong performance in line with its objectives despite a tough basis of

comparison. The investments made continued to pay off with the enhancement of

our infrastructure enabling the platforms to increase their stability and

improve customer satisfaction. As a result, the churn rate has continued to

improve throughout the quarter. In parallel, the transformation of Ogone's pure

gateway into a more integrated model is progressing rapidly, as reflected by

collecting volumes up 50% in Q3'17. Meanwhile, new customer wins enabled the

Group to maintain the positive dynamic, despite the tough comparison basis, with

clients such as Anantara, Allyouneed Fresh, Go Sport or Ryder Cup.





Outlook



Ingenico Group reiterates its 2017 objectives:

* A revenue growth around 7% on a comparable basis

* A slight increase of the EBITDA margin compared to 2016 (20.6%)









Conference Call



The third quarter 2017 revenue will be discussed in a Group telephone conference

call to be held on 25(th) October 2017 at 6.00pm Paris Time (5.00pm UK). The

call will be accessible by dialling one of the following numbers: +33 (0)1

70 99 32 08 (from France), +1 646 851 2407 (from the US) and

+44 (0)20 7162 0077 (from other countries) with the conference ID: 962920. A

presentation will be available at www.ingenico.com/finance



This press release contains forward-looking statements. The trends and

objectives given in this release are based on data, assumptions and estimates

considered reasonable by Ingenico Group. These data, assumptions and estimates

may change or be amended as a result of uncertainties connected in particular to

the performance of Ingenico Group and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking

statements in no case constitute a guarantee of future performance, and involve

risks and uncertainties. Actual performance may differ materially from that

expressed or suggested in the forward-looking statements. Ingenico Group

therefore makes no firm commitment on the realisation of the growth objectives

shown in this release. Ingenico Group and its subsidiaries, as well as their

executives, representatives, employees and respective advisors, undertake no

obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this

release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or

otherwise. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the

solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities or financial

instruments.



About Ingenico Group



Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless

payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce

across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest

payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local,

national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for

financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the

world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify

payment and deliver their brand promise.



Stay in touch with us:

www.ingenico.com twitter.com/ingenico



For more experts' views, visit our blog.



Contacts / Ingenico Group



Investors Investors Communication

Laurent Marie Kevin Woringer Coba Taillefer

VP Investor Relations & Investor Relations Manager External Communication

Financial Communication kevin.woringer(at)ingenico.com Manager

laurent.marie(at)ingenico.com (T) / (+33) (0)1 coba.taillefer(at)ingenico.com

(T) / (+33) (0)1 58 01 85 09 (T) / (+33) (0)1

58 01 92 98 58 01 89 62







Upcoming events



Full year 2017 results: 22(nd) February 2018 after market



EXHIBIT 1



First nine-month key figures



+------------------+---------------+--------------+----------------------------+

| |9 months 2016 |9 months 2016 | 9 months 2017 |

| | Rep. | PF* +-----+----------------------+

| | | | | % change |

| +---------------+--------------+ ?m +-------------+--------+

| | ?m | ?m | |Comparable(1)|Reported|

+------------------+---------------+--------------+-----+-------------+--------+

|Retail | 744 | 744 | 775 | 3% | 4% |

+------------------+---------------+--------------+-----+-------------+--------+

|Banks & Acquirers | 960 | 973 |1,044| 7% | 9% |

+------------------+---------------+--------------+-----+-------------+--------+

|Total | 1,703 | 1,717 |1,819| 5% | 7% |

+------------------+---------------+--------------+-----+-------------+--------+

|Europe & Africa | 632 | 632 | 669 | 5% | 6% |

+------------------+---------------+--------------+-----+-------------+--------+

|APAC & Middle East| 377 | 390 | 420 | 12% | 11% |

+------------------+---------------+--------------+-----+-------------+--------+

|Latin America | 130 | 130 | 135 | -3% | 4% |

+------------------+---------------+--------------+-----+-------------+--------+

|North America | 210 | 210 | 184 | -13% | -12% |

+------------------+---------------+--------------+-----+-------------+--------+

|ePayments | 356 | 356 | 411 | 11% | 16% |

+------------------+---------------+--------------+-----+-------------+--------+

|Total | 1,703 | 1,717 |1,819| 5% | 7% |

+------------------+---------------+--------------+-----+-------------+--------+

* including the previous year acquisitions on a pro forma basis









EXHIBIT 2



Following the evolution of its activities and in order to support its position

as world leader in omnichannel payments, Ingenico Group has put in place a new

client-focused organisation. The Group's reporting is structured around two

business units: Banks and Acquirers (B&A) and Retail. On top of that, the

geographical split has changed to better reflect the organisation of Ingenico

Group. From now on, Europe & Africa will include the Middle East (formerly

included in Asia Pacific & Middle East) and become EMEA. In parallel, the EBS

platform, that used to be reported in the Asia Pacific & Middle East region,

will now be part of ePayments.



To facilitate the reading of the Group's performance as of 1(st) January

2017, 2016 revenues are restated below, including, from 1(st) January 2016, the

acquisitions of the previous year ("pro forma 2016").





1. FORMER GEOGRAPHICAL REPORTING





+--------------------+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+

|In millions of euros|Q1'16|Q2'16|Q3'16|Q4'16|2016 |Q1'17|Q2'17|Q3'17|

+--------------------+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+

|Retail | 235 | 257 | 251 | 267 |1,010| 243 | 273 | 259 |

+--------------------+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+

|Banks & Acquirers | 317 | 324 | 319 | 342 |1,302| 351 | 355 | 338 |

+--------------------+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+

|Total | 552 | 581 | 570 | 609 |2,312| 594 | 628 | 597 |

+--------------------+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+

|Europe-Africa | 193 | 215 | 224 | 215 | 846 | 209 | 225 | 235 |

+--------------------+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+

|APAC & Middle East | 129 | 133 | 114 | 153 | 530 | 162 | 140 | 118 |

+--------------------+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+

|Latin America | 45 | 41 | 44 | 42 | 172 | 44 | 44 | 48 |

+--------------------+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+

|North America | 74 | 74 | 62 | 66 | 276 | 52 | 76 | 56 |

+--------------------+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+

|ePayments | 111 | 119 | 126 | 133 | 488 | 127 | 144 | 141 |

+--------------------+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+

|Total | 552 | 581 | 570 | 609 |2,312| 594 | 628 | 597 |

+--------------------+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+





2. NEW GEOGRAPHICAL REPORTING





+--------------------+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+

|In millions of euros|Q1'16|Q2'16|Q3'16|Q4'16|2016 |Q1'17|Q2'17|Q3'17|

+--------------------+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+

|Retail | 235 | 257 | 251 | 267 |1,010| 243 | 273 | 259 |

+--------------------+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+

|Banks & Acquirers | 317 | 324 | 319 | 342 |1,302| 351 | 355 | 338 |

+--------------------+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+

|Total | 552 | 581 | 570 | 609 |2,312| 594 | 628 | 597 |

+--------------------+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+

|EMEA | 209 | 236 | 237 | 229 | 911 | 228 | 242 | 256 |

+--------------------+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+

|APAC | 112 | 111 | 100 | 138 | 462 | 143 | 122 | 96 |

+--------------------+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+

|Latin America | 45 | 41 | 44 | 42 | 172 | 44 | 44 | 48 |

+--------------------+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+

|North America | 74 | 74 | 62 | 66 | 276 | 52 | 76 | 56 |

+--------------------+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+

|ePayments | 112 | 120 | 127 | 134 | 493 | 128 | 145 | 142 |

+--------------------+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+

|Total | 552 | 581 | 570 | 609 |2,312| 594 | 628 | 597 |

+--------------------+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+-----+



3. NEW GEOGRAPHICAL REPORTING ON A PRO FORMA BASIS





+----------------------+----------+----------+----------+----------+---------+

| In millions of euros | Q1'16 PF | Q2'16 PF | Q3'16 PF | Q4'16 PF | 2016 PF |

+----------------------+----------+----------+----------+----------+---------+

| Retail | 235 | 257 | 251 | 267 | 1,010 |

+----------------------+----------+----------+----------+----------+---------+

| Banks & Acquirers | 321 | 329 | 323 | 340 | 1,313 |

+----------------------+----------+----------+----------+----------+---------+

| Total | 556 | 586 | 574 | 607 | 2,323 |

+----------------------+----------+----------+----------+----------+---------+

| EMEA | 209 | 236 | 237 | 229 | 911 |

+----------------------+----------+----------+----------+----------+---------+

| APAC | 117 | 115 | 105 | 136 | 474 |

+----------------------+----------+----------+----------+----------+---------+

| Latin America | 45 | 41 | 44 | 42 | 172 |

+----------------------+----------+----------+----------+----------+---------+

| North America | 74 | 74 | 62 | 66 | 276 |

+----------------------+----------+----------+----------+----------+---------+

| ePayments | 112 | 120 | 127 | 134 | 493 |

+----------------------+----------+----------+----------+----------+---------+

| Total | 556 | 586 | 574 | 607 | 2,323 |

+----------------------+----------+----------+----------+----------+---------+





--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



[1]On a like-for-like basis

[1]EBITDA is not an accounting term; it is a financial metric defined here as

profit from ordinary activities before depreciation, amortization and

provisions, and before share-based compensations.



PDF VERSION:

http://hugin.info/143483/R/2144637/821938.pdf







