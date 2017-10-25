Business News

Dassault Aviation: Arbitral award on a commercial dispute

Saint-Cloud, France, October 25, 2017



Dassault Aviation has taken note of the arbitral award notified on October

25, 2017 in relation to a commercial dispute, mentioned in its Annual Report,

between the Republic of China and a group of three French industrial companies,

among which Dassault Aviation.



This award, concerning a contract signed in 1992, leads to financial findings

against the companies.



The total amount of the award, including interest, is ? 227 million. Dassault

Aviation's share amounts to ? 134 million.



The industrial companies are considering the steps to be taken following this

decision.







About Dassault Aviation

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft delivered in more than

90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise

recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types

of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of

business jets and military drones. In 2016, Dassault Aviation reported revenues

of ?3.6 billion. The company has 12,000 employees.



www.dassault-aviation.com Twitter:

Press contacts:



Corporate Communications

Stéphane Fort

Mathieu Durand

Tel: +33 (0)1 47 11 86 90

Tel: +33 (0)1 47 11 85 88

stephane.fort(at)dassault-aviation.com

