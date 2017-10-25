Dassault Aviation: Arbitral award on a commercial dispute:

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Arbitral award on a commercial dispute
Saint-Cloud, France, October 25, 2017
Dassault Aviation has taken note of the arbitral award notified on October
25, 2017 in relation to a commercial dispute, mentioned in its Annual Report,
between the Republic of China and a group of three French industrial companies,
among which Dassault Aviation.
This award, concerning a contract signed in 1992, leads to financial findings
against the companies.
The total amount of the award, including interest, is ? 227 million. Dassault
Aviation's share amounts to ? 134 million.
The industrial companies are considering the steps to be taken following this
decision.
* * *
About Dassault Aviation
With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft delivered in more than
90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise
recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types
of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of
business jets and military drones. In 2016, Dassault Aviation reported revenues
of ?3.6 billion. The company has 12,000 employees.
www.dassault-aviation.com Twitter:
(at)Dassault_OnAir
