Vastned Retail Belgium: Interim statement by the Board of Directors as at 30 September for the third quarter of financial year 2017

Strategic focus on core city assets continues to be primary theme in activities.



Acquisition of 3 adjoining core city assets in the centre of Antwerp, located at

Steenhouwersvest 44 46 - 48 for an investment value of about ? 6 million.



As at 30 September 2017, 59% of the real estate portfolio consisted of core city

assets and 41% of mixed retail locations (inner-city shops outside of the

premium cities, high-end retail parks and retail warehouses).



Occupancy rate as at 30 September 2017: 99% (98% as at 31 December 2016).



Increase in the fair value of the existing real estate portfolio by ? 18 million

in the first nine months of 2017, mainly as a result of the stronger yields of

the core city assets.



Decrease of the EPRA result in the first nine months of 2017 to ? 1,78 per share

(? 1,85 for the first nine months of 2016), mainly attributable to one-off

finance expenses as part of the refinancing.



Extension of the average term of the credit lines and a drop in average interest

rate as a result of the refinancing of the entire loan portfolio.



Limited debt ratio of 28% as at 30 September 2017.



Expected gross dividend for 2017 between ? 2,42 and ? 2,47 per share.



