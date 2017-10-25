Business News

TECHNICOLOR: Q3 2017 TRADING COMMENTARY

ID: 565271

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





PRESS RELEASE















Technicolor: Q3 2017 trading commentary











Paris (France), 25 October 2017 - Technicolor (Euronext Paris: TCH; OTCQX:

TCLRY) today reports its trading commentary for the third quarter of 2017.



Production Services recorded another quarter of revenue growth driven by the

continued demand for premium content across the different market segments.

Animation and Games activities grew at record levels, while Visual Effects

("VFX") for film performed well on the back of a strong order book. Advertising

activities started improving at the end of the third quarter, while

Postproduction Services recorded a solid performance during the quarter.



In DVD Services, overall disc volumes replications were down 9% year-on-year in

the third quarter in line with the disappointing performance of the summer

theatrical box office and lower Games volumes, but with Blu-ray volumes

returning to growth in the third quarter. Games volumes improved over the first

half, but are impacted by the underperformance of selected key Games titles and

the delay to the fourth quarter and 2018 of three AAA Games.



In the Connected Home segment, revenue trends improved as expected compared to

the first half, while remaining slightly negative. The business environment in

the last quarter was impacted by subscriber losses in the video space for

several customers in the Americas, the natural disasters that affected North

American and Mexican customers, as well as the continued pricing pressures for

certain memories. Specifically compared to last year:



* Revenues in North America showed strong growth with Cable customers and in



Canada, which included the first material Docsis 3.1 gateways being

delivered, but were offset by weakness in the satellite segment;

* Revenues in Europe, Middle-East and Africa did not rebound due mainly to

reduced demand from customers;

* Strong growth in Asia-Pacific driven by Japan and Korea;

* Latin America saw continued overall decline driven by Mexico,

notwithstanding Brazil returning to growth for the first time in two years.

During the third quarter mitigation actions continued to specifically address

the memory cost increase. These actions not only include negotiations with

Connected Home customers, but also the review of the customer portfolio, cost-

cutting initiatives and the rationalization of the geographical footprint. The

objective is to adapt the segment to an environment that is expected to remain

challenging.



The Technology segment signed during the third quarter a licensing agreement

with a Japanese TV manufacturer, which represents a milestone for the joint-

program with Sony for Digital TV. This is expected to support ongoing licensing

discussions with other manufacturers.



Based on third quarter performance, Technicolor maintains its Adjusted EBITDA

and free cash flow objectives.











Reminder of 2017 objectives



* Adjusted EBITDA in the range of ?420 million to ?480 million;

* Free cash flow in excess of ?150 million before cash impacts of the Cathode

Ray Tube ("CRT") cartel case settlements (c. ?(81) million).

These objectives are calculated based on constant exchange rates, and integrate

the uncertainties in determining the timing to resolve the patent litigation

against Samsung Electronics and the money at stake.































Financial calendar



+-----------------+------------------+

| FY 2017 Results | 22 February 2018 |

+-----------------+------------------+





###





Warning: Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains certain statements that constitute "forward-looking

statements", including but not limited to statements that are predictions of or

indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives, based on certain

assumptions or which do not directly relate to historical or current facts. Such

forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and

beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause

actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed,

forecasted or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a more complete

list and description of such risks and uncertainties, refer to Technicolor's

filings with the French Autorité des marchés financiers.





###





About Technicolor



Technicolor, a worldwide technology leader in the media and entertainment

sector, is at the forefront of digital innovation. Our world class research and

innovation laboratories enable us to lead the market in delivering advanced

video services to content creators and distributors. We also benefit from an

extensive intellectual property portfolio focused on imaging and sound

technologies. Our commitment: supporting the delivery of exciting new

experiences for consumers in theaters, homes and on-the-go.



www.technicolor.com - Follow us: (at)Technicolor - linkedin.com/company/technicolor



Technicolor shares are on the NYSE Euronext Paris exchange (TCH) and traded in

the USA on the OTCQX marketplace (OTCQX: TCLRY).







Investor Relations



Emilie Megel: +33 1 41 86 61 48



emilie.megel(at)technicolor.com



Christophe Le Mignan: +33 1 41 86 58 83



christophe.lemignan(at)technicolor.com





PDF Version:

http://hugin.info/143597/R/2144639/821978.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: TECHNICOLOR via GlobeNewswire











more PressReleases from TECHNICOLOR