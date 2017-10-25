Marathon Petroleum Corp. announces dividend

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
FINDLAY, Ohio, Oct. 25, 2017 - Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC)
announced today that its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.40 per
share on common stock. The dividend is payable Dec. 11, 2017, to shareholders of
record as of the close of business Nov. 16, 2017.
On Oct. 26, MPC will provide an update on its 2017 third-quarter results through
an earnings release, to be followed by a conference call scheduled for 9 a.m.
EDT that day. Interested parties may listen to the conference call by dialing
1-888-989-4720 (confirmation number 4852094) or by visiting MPC's website at
http://www.marathonpetroleum.com and clicking on the "2017 Third-Quarter
Financial Results" link.
###
About Marathon Petroleum Corporation
MPC is the nation's third-largest refiner, with a crude oil refining capacity of
approximately 1.8 million barrels per calendar day in its seven-refinery system.
Marathon brand gasoline is sold through approximately 5,600 independently owned
retail outlets across 20 states and the District of Columbia. In addition,
Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates the nation's second-largest
convenience store chain, with approximately 2,730 convenience stores in 21
states. MPC owns, leases or has ownership interests in approximately 10,800
miles of crude oil and light product pipelines. Through subsidiaries, MPC owns
the general partner of MPLX LP, a midstream master limited partnership. Through
MPLX, MPC has ownership interests in gathering and processing facilities with
approximately 5.9 billion cubic feet per day of gathering capacity, 8 billion
cubic feet per day of natural gas processing capacity and 570,000 barrels per
day of fractionation capacity. MPC's fully integrated system provides
operational flexibility to move crude oil, NGLs, feedstocks and petroleum-
More information:
related products efficiently through the company's distribution network and
midstream service businesses in the Midwest, Northeast, East Coast, Southeast
and Gulf Coast regions.
Investor Relations Contacts:
Lisa Wilson (419) 421-2071
Denice Myers (419) 421-2965
Doug Wendt (419) 421-2423
Media Contacts:
Chuck Rice (419) 421-2521
Jamal Kheiry (419) 421-3312
MPC Dividend - 2017 3Q:
http://hugin.info/147922/R/2144671/821966.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Marathon Petroleum Corporation via GlobeNewswire