Marathon Petroleum Corp. announces dividend

FINDLAY, Ohio, Oct. 25, 2017 - Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC)

announced today that its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.40 per

share on common stock. The dividend is payable Dec. 11, 2017, to shareholders of

record as of the close of business Nov. 16, 2017.



On Oct. 26, MPC will provide an update on its 2017 third-quarter results through

an earnings release, to be followed by a conference call scheduled for 9 a.m.

EDT that day. Interested parties may listen to the conference call by dialing

1-888-989-4720 (confirmation number 4852094) or by visiting MPC's website at

http://www.marathonpetroleum.com and clicking on the "2017 Third-Quarter

Financial Results" link.





About Marathon Petroleum Corporation



MPC is the nation's third-largest refiner, with a crude oil refining capacity of

approximately 1.8 million barrels per calendar day in its seven-refinery system.

Marathon brand gasoline is sold through approximately 5,600 independently owned

retail outlets across 20 states and the District of Columbia. In addition,

Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates the nation's second-largest

convenience store chain, with approximately 2,730 convenience stores in 21

states. MPC owns, leases or has ownership interests in approximately 10,800

miles of crude oil and light product pipelines. Through subsidiaries, MPC owns

the general partner of MPLX LP, a midstream master limited partnership. Through

MPLX, MPC has ownership interests in gathering and processing facilities with

approximately 5.9 billion cubic feet per day of gathering capacity, 8 billion

cubic feet per day of natural gas processing capacity and 570,000 barrels per

day of fractionation capacity. MPC's fully integrated system provides

operational flexibility to move crude oil, NGLs, feedstocks and petroleum-



related products efficiently through the company's distribution network and

midstream service businesses in the Midwest, Northeast, East Coast, Southeast

and Gulf Coast regions.



Investor Relations Contacts:

Lisa Wilson (419) 421-2071

Denice Myers (419) 421-2965

Doug Wendt (419) 421-2423



Media Contacts:

Chuck Rice (419) 421-2521

MPC Dividend - 2017 3Q:

http://hugin.info/147922/R/2144671/821966.pdf







