IDT Introduces Low Power UWB Motion Sensor

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/17 -- Integrated Device Technology, Inc. () (NASDAQ: IDTI) today introduces the UWB (Ultra-Wide Band) sensor to support the future needs of motion sensing and movement tracking in a single, low-power consumption chip. The high-performance sensor significantly reduces the size and power requirements of future motion detection systems used in both commercial and consumer applications.



Sensing requirements have recently increased to the point where more is needed than a simple detector, with only a limited ability to minimize an unwanted response from the sensor. UWB technology enables high-resolution indoor real-time tracking and positioning. The IDT® UWB sensor has the flexibility to be configured with both a minimum and maximum distance to the movement. The easy and flexible setup of the CXWL0009 sensor make it ideal for unobtrusive installation in sensitive locations, providing the confidence required for accurate reporting of movement.



"We are very excited to report that samples of our newest motion sensor dedicated to indoor applications are available to our Tier 1 customers. The CXWL0009 is complementary to the other sensing applications we serve and is the latest addition to our growing product portfolio," said Dr. Raluca Dinu, vice president and general manager of IDT's Optical Interconnects Division.



The is a monolithic UWB motion detector chip that integrates a transmit output amplifier with a full receive path. The transmit power level is adjustable along with the detection range. The homodyne radar architecture helps to reduce the power consumption. An I2C digital interface is used to communicate and configure the chip for the desired configuration. Configurable features include pulse rate, peak output power, receive gain and distance limits.



