Mist Debuts as a Visionary in 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for the Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure

(firmenpresse) - CUPERTINO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/17 -- , the pioneer in self-learning networks using artificial intelligence, today announced that the company has debuted as a visionary in the Gartner, Inc. . This is Mist's first inclusion in this esteemed report, which comes after the company's completion of just their first year of shipping products and services.



"We believe it is a huge accomplishment to be acknowledged by Gartner as a visionary in the Magic Quadrant for the Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure after just one year of selling," said Sujai Hajela, co-founder and CEO of Mist. "To us, this is a great testimony to the uniqueness of the Mist platform and the value that AI brings to the networking space. We are extremely grateful for the recognition and look forward to continued leadership in this space."



According to the report, "By 2022, more than 60 percent of IT organizations will use access layer network automation, up from less than 5 percent today."(1)



Mist's exponential growth and momentum over the past year is a direct reflection of the company's commitment to its customers and partners. Since launch, Mist has signed over 250 customers, including several in the Fortune 100. Mist has quickly become one of the fastest growing vendors in the history of networking, with marquee customers in every industry segment.



Mist built the first AI-driven wireless platform, designed specifically for the Smart Device Era. The Mist Learning Wireless LAN makes Wi-Fi predictable, reliable and measurable by providing unprecedented visibility into the user experience and by replacing time consuming manual IT tasks with proactive automation. In addition, Mist is the first vendor to bring enterprise-grade Wi-Fi, BLE and IoT together to deliver personalized, location-based wireless services without requiring battery-powered beacons. All operations are managed via Mist's modern cloud architecture for maximum scalability, agility and performance.





The Mist team consists of leading experts in wireless, machine learning and cloud, who are responsible for building the largest and most advanced networks in the world. Founded in 2014, the company is based in Cupertino, CA and funded by top investors, including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, GV (formerly Google Ventures) and Cisco Investments. For more information, visit .



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



(1) Gartner, 'Magic Quadrant for for the Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure,' by Tim Zimmerman, Christian Canales, Bill Benezes, October 17, 2017.







