/ Mining & Metals

Barrick Announces Dividend

ID: 565280

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/17 -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: ABX)(TSX: ABX) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the quarter of U.S. 3 cents per share, payable on December 15, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2017.(1)

(1) The declaration and payment of dividends is at the discretion of the Board of Directors, and will depend on the Company's financial results, cash requirements, future prospects, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.



Contacts:
INVESTOR CONTACT: Daniel Oh
Senior Vice President, Investor Engagement and Governance
+1 416 307-7474


MEDIA CONTACT: Andy Lloyd
Senior Vice President, Communications
+1 416 307-7414



More information:
http://www.barrick.com


Keywords (optional)::
barrick-gold-corporation,

Company information / Profile:
PressRelease by
Barrick Gold Corporation

print  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend   Barrick Reports Third Quarter 2017 Results

submitted by: Marketwired
Date: 25.10.2017 - 21:02 Uhr
Language: English
News-ID 565280
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 40 mal aufgerufen.

more PressReleases from Barrick Gold Corporation





Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H


I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z