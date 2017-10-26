Lifestyle & Leisure

Find The Best Outdoor Blinds In Melbourne Australia To Enclose Your Alfresco Patio Area At This Site

(firmenpresse) - Alfresco Blinds Co have announced that they offer their customers a range of outdoor blinds. The Melbourne, Australia based company offers an interior and exterior blinds installation service.



For moire information please visit the website here: https://alfrescoblindsco.com.au.



Alfresco Blinds Co is a Melbourne, Australia based company established by Chris Peroukaneas. Chris and his family have been in the curtains and blinds industry for over 35 years, with Chris himself having over 12 years of hands on experience. They explain that their company has grown to become one of the leading indoor and outdoor blinds companies and pride themselves on having a highly qualified team of installers.



They also explain that they only use the best industry products available. Their products are all Australian made and come with a five year warranty. Their products use materials from companies such as Zepel Fabric, Head Fabric, Blindware, MK Fabrics, Wilsons Fabrics, HVG and many more.



Alfresco Blinds Co offer a wide selection of custom outdoor blinds and installation services. They install high quality outdoor blinds for both domestic and commercial use. The range on offer includes ziptrak blinds, Dutchhoods, motorised blinds, outdoor awnings, PVC blinds, folding arm awnings, cafe zipper blinds and crank blinds.



For example, Ziptrak blinds have been designed and developed for people who wanted a unique products that did not leave gaps and was easy to operate. Their speciality design features slotted side tracks that enable the blind glide up and down smoothly. The blind is held using a corduroy tape called Kedar which is incredibly strong and holds the fabric tightly in the track channel.



The Kedar is high frequency welded to the fabric rather than being stitched and is available in white, beige, primrose and black. Alfresco Blinds Co offer Ziptrak blinds as one of the best ways for property owners to enclose their alfresco entertaining areas.





Those wishing to find out more about Alfresco Blinds Co and their range of outdoor blinds can visit the website on the link provided above.

