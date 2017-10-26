Telecommunication

CITIC Telecom CPC Reveals New Name for Linx Telecommunications B.V and Enters a New Era in Connecting the World to the "Digital Silk Road"

(firmenpresse) - CITIC Telecom CPC becomes one of the first Asian managed service providers to host Points of Presence (POPs) along the "One Belt, One Road"



LONDON, Oct 26, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited ("CITIC Telecom") (SEHK: 1883), today announced that after CITIC Telecom CPC completed its acquisition of Linx Telecommunication B.V., the merged company is named CITIC Telecom CPC Europe ("CPC Europe"). It also marks a new era to the company as it becomes one of the first Asian managed service providers to own Points of Presence (POPs) across a multitude of countries along the 'Digital Silk Road.'



"The company's new name is meant to convey a sense of being a single unified company with aligned capabilities. It not only leverages the excellent brand reputation of its parent company domestically and overseas, but also more accurately reflects the company's enhanced business focus on Europe and the CIS telecommunications arena," said Mr. Stephen Ho, CEO of CITIC Telecom CPC. "Furthermore, we are starting a new era by expanding our coverage to 140+ points of presence (POPs) in 130 countries which covers critical locations along the "Digital Silk Road," providing a shorter path and direct connect to the Greater China region. This helps and empowers our enterprise customers and carrier partners to expand their global footprints by leveraging our top-of-the-line infrastructure, solutions and services, local expertise and ramping up our capabilities in new ICT areas."



Connecting the world to "Digital Silk Road"



The 'Digital Silk Road', connecting Asia, Europe and Africa, is also known as China's "One Belt, One Road" economic cooperation initiative, and has significant potential from infrastructure financing. It is backed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to establish a strong focus on attracting new sources of investment into different countries. High growth areas along the Digital Silk Road include Russia, Eastern Europe, Central Asia, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.





According to data from Mergermarket*, Chinese enterprises' M&As in Europe and North America have experienced impressive growth - accounting for USD78.9 billion and USD37.9 billion respectively in the first half of 2016, an YoY increase of over 300%. The top five destination countries (Switzerland, the United States, Germany, Finland and the United Kingdom) attracted more than 77% of M&A value.



Mr. Ho continued: "Accelerating internationalization and digitalization, the markets along the "One Belt, One Road" route offer huge development potential. Information interconnectivity is the basis and a development priority of the initiative."



Establishing itself as a key global player in managed ICT services, CITIC Telecom CPC can now support a greater number of enterprises along the Digital Silk Road, tapping into CITIC Telecom CPC Europe's vast network resources in Central and Eastern Europe. CITIC Telecom CPC's go-to-market strength has also increased, enabling huge growth opportunities for Asian enterprises expanding into Europe, as well as European corporations trading in Asia.



"Our mission to connect the world to the Digital Silk Road is closer to fulfillment, as we support customers to invest and operate in Central Europe, Eastern Europe and Russia. The acquisition of CITIC Telecom CPC Europe (formerly Linx Telecommunications B. V.) fits very well into this strategy and now we have a particularly powerful proposition for our customers. In Europe, our partners have expressed how beneficial the acquisition is to them, because some of the services that they are enjoying in Asia are now migrating to this new and exciting area, offering a host of new investments," said Mr. Ho.



Infrastructure enhancements "Strive for Service Excellence"



To sustain its ongoing business success through a customer-focused strategy, CITIC Telecom CPC continues to further enhance its service infrastructure and expand market coverage by ongoing development of innovative managed services. In the last six months, the company successfully enhanced its service infrastructure with the latest technologies. It works with world-class IT solution partners, including BMC and Fortinet, to enhance its overall service platform - spanning service management and information security platform, as well as Juniper Networks' MX series Universal Services Routers and QFX series Ethernet Switches to upgrade its network infrastructure - delivering the highest quality services to customers.



Innovation Never Stops



Mr. Ho concluded: "Our motto, innovation never stops, has two sides to it. Internally, we look to our colleagues and employees who are driving innovations because innovation is part of what we are as a company. We don't just focus on technologies and processes as we are the whole package, and we want to show this to our customers. Externally, we want our customers to know that we are not stagnated. We are a company that is continuing to move forward in this ever-changing and tremendously exciting era."



* Source: http://tinyurl.com/ybt8q6gf



About CITIC Telecom CPC

CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serves multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon the company's flagship technology suites comprising TrueCONNECT(TM) MPLS VPN services, TrustCSI(TM) information security solutions, DataHOUSE(TM) global unified cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD(TM) cloud computing solutions.



As one of the first managed service providers in Hong Kong to achieve ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017 ICT-related certifications, CITIC Telecom CPC delivers on its superior quality commitment through a broad global footprint encompassing some of the highest growth markets in Asia, Europe and America, with over 140 points of presence, 15+ Cloud service centers, 30+ data centers, and two dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centers.



At CITIC Telecom CPC, "Innovation Never Stops."



For more information please visit www.citictel-cpc.com



