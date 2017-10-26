Sports

Adidas & Nike Soccer Cleats Now Available with Free Shipping on All Orders Only at Sport Kick Online Store

(firmenpresse) - Customers across the UK can now purchase soccer cleats from leading brands, such as Nike and Adidas, with free shipping from the online store of Sport-Kick.com. These soccer cleats are very popular among football players for their superior design and attractive styles.



The online store brings a collection of Adidas Predator Soccer Cleats that include five different products. These are Adidas Predator Mania Champagne FG Soccer cleats in five different color choices, such as Off White/Core Black/Red soccer shoes, Black/White soccer shoes, Blue/White soccer shoes, Gold/White soccer shoes, and Red/White soccer shoes. According to the spokesperson of the online store, customers can choose from the best styles and vibrant color combinations that these Adidas shoes can offer to them. These soccer cleats from Adidas are everyone who is passionate about football and also loves colorful shoes for their style statement.



Like Adidas, Nike also has a variety of soccer cleats in their armory. Sport Kick now brings the adorable Nike Hypervenom III soccer boots for their customers at amazing price discounts. These lightweight awesome soccer cleats allow players to improve their performance and move balls with more power and speed on the playground. Nike always endeavors to bring in innovative technologies and this Hypervenom III 2017 product also features Nikeskin upper and dynamic collar that improves the breathability and players can move around with a better dynamism. The glass nylon chassis outsole is responsive and helps maximize the attacking power of a soccer player.



Nike Magista Obra shoes are another remarkable offering that Sport Kick has in its stock. With all enhanced technological innovations of Nike, these soccer cleats offer a superior touch for every player to enjoy the game while bettering their performance as well. Available in a wide range of color combinations, customers will fall in love with Nikes Magista Obra shoes that are now being sold at cheap prices currently on Sport-Kick.com.





One can take advantage of the price discounts and free shipping on Nike and Adidas soccer cleats by visiting the website https://www.sport-kick.com



About Sport Kick



Sport Kick is an online sports shoe seller with featured products, including stuff from Nike, Adidas, Puma and New Balance. All shoes are from the leading brands and are designed to keep players at the top of their game. The online store offers a selection of cheap soccer cleats, perfect for players to enjoy their game on different playing surfaces. One can find all styles of Adidas, Nike and Puma soccer cleats listed here on sport-kick.com.

