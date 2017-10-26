NTT Communications Hong Kong Financial Data Center Tower 2 (FDC2) Becomes the First Data Center in Hong Kong & China Certified as LEED-CS 2009 Platinum

(firmenpresse) - HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/17 -- , the ICT solutions and international communications provider within NTT Group, announced today that its is the first data center in Hong Kong and China to gain LEED-CS 2009 Platinum level certification. This has been confirmed by the Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), an international certification and credentialing body which administers of LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) project certifications to green buildings. FDC2 has also been acknowledged as one of Greater China's most notable green building projects at the Greenbuild China in Shanghai on October 16-18.



"We are excited to be the first data center in Hong Kong and China to gain this coveted certification. The energy efficiency of a data center is of great concern right now to businesses in Greater China as well as overseas, as they strive to reduce costs and operate in an eco-friendly, socially responsible manner," says Steven So, Vice President of Data Center Business, NTT Com Asia. "NTT Communications is a technology pioneer committed to adopting industry best practices and eco-friendly designs to provide efficient, reliable green data center services."



FDC2 combines , such as the Cooling Battery(1) and Cooling Wall(2), with the ultra-high density design(3), to increase its cooling energy efficiency by over 20%, achieving a market-leading annualized PUE of below 1.5 at full-load. FDC2 successfully minimizes energy consumption to around 60% per annum, in accordance with ASHRAE Standards, resulting in the reduction of 357,000 tons of CO2 emissions. These achievements helped the Hong Kong's leading data center attain the full 21 points under LEED-CS 2009 EAc1 Optimize Energy Performance.



FDC2 also adopted a multifaceted approach, combining design, construction, and operation technologies to avoid, minimize, and mitigate the associated environmental impacts. These included Green Site Selection, Green Parking, Refrigerant Management Best Practices, Green Construction, Enhancement of Water Use Efficiency, Reduction of Urban Heat Island Effect, Enhancement of Indoor Air Quality, Optimization of Resources Utilization, Green Operation, Enhancement of Thermal Comfort, and more.





" with a 'Think Sustainability from the Project's Start' approach solidifies the data center with a strong foundational roadmap from design, construction, and operation, to service delivery," says Helen Cochrane, Director of Meinhardt Infrastructure and Environment Limited and LEED Consultant for FDC2. "FDC2's success showcases how to build and operate a top-notch green data center with innovative technologies. The LEED-CS 2009 certification highlights NTT Com's achievement in attained sustainable development, which is widely recognized by the international green certification organization and market."



In Hong Kong, NTT Communications previously has attained LEED-CS 2009 Gold for and LEED for Existing Buildings: Operations & Maintenance Silver for .



NTT Communications provides consultancy, architecture, security and cloud services to optimize the information and communications technology (ICT) environments of many global enterprises. These offerings are backed by the company's worldwide infrastructure, including the leading global tier-1 IP network, the Arcstar Universal OneTM VPN network reaching over 190 countries/regions, and over 140 secure data centers worldwide. NTT Communications' solutions leverage the global resources of NTT Group companies including Dimension Data, NTT DOCOMO and NTT DATA.



LEED-CS 2009 (LEED 2009 for Core and Shell Development) is an internationally recognized green building certification rating system developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) for the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of green buildings, homes, and neighborhoods. The comprehensive rating system evaluates buildings from different green aspects including sustainable site, water efficiency, energy and atmosphere, materials and resources, indoor environmental quality, innovation in design and regional priority.



1 Hong Kong's largest and premier thermal energy storage system for data center

2 An innovative front-flow cooling design with hot aisle containment

3 Supporting installation of ultra-tall racks up to 54U and power density up to 24kVA per rack



