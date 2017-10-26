Study finds: General housing allowance important and transparent support form for consumers

Business News

According to a study conducted by Pellervo Economic Research PTT, more than 60%

of renters receiving housing allowance in Finland regard housing allowance as an

important factor affecting their lives. The general housing allowance is also

viewed as a transparent and easy-to-understand support form. Commissioned by

SATO, the City of Espoo and Finnish Tenants, the study on housing benefits from

the renter perspective was published today.



The significance of the housing allowance is high for low-income groups as

housing benefits cover more than half of the housing costs in the majority of

households among these groups. According to a survey conducted among renters in

Finland and included in the study published today, more than 60% of the

respondents regard the housing allowance as a significant or very significant

factor affecting their everyday lives.



Only just over one in four respondents regard cuts in consumption costs as a

possible alternative if the housing allowance was to be discontinued. In that

event, more than 35% of the respondents believe they would seek support from

other benefits and allowances. If the amount of housing allowance was to be cut,

changing homes is not regarded as a viable option, either. According to PTT

Economist Antti Kekäläinen, the reason for this may be that it is difficult to

find an alternative home that meets the renter's needs.



Housing allowances affect urbanisation development



Among the respondents, those most commonly claiming housing allowance are

students (around 90% students) and the unemployed (around 80% unemployed), while

more than half of those in part-time employment and of pensioners receive these

benefits. There are also some employed persons whose pay clearly does not cover

their living expenses as around 16% of respondents in full-time employment are



recipients of housing allowance.



- Any changes in housing allowance will have an adverse effect on those with the

lowest income levels as their capacities to help themselves are usually the

poorest in case changes in the negative direction take place in benefits, points

out Sirkka-Liisa Kähärä, Chair, Finnish Tenants. - Housing benefits play a major

role in the financial situation of service-sector employees in the biggest

growth centres and, consequently, affect the urbanisation development. In

addition to housing allowance, production aid is also needed to maintain a

sufficient rate of affordable housing production.



Housing allowance criteria clearer than the role of state-supported housing

production



The housing allowance is often linked with living in subsidised rental housing

as around half of the responding recipients of housing allowance live in a

state-subsidised (ARA) home. According to the study, it is easier for renters to

understand the housing allowance than the role of state-subsidised housing

production. More than 65% of the respondents claiming housing allowance regard

it as easy to apply for the allowance, while getting a subsidised home is

regarded as a process that is very difficult and even too slow. More than 300

respondents had applied for a subsidised home but only just over half of their

applications had been successful.



- On the basis of the literature review, the survey among renters and the

interviews with experts conducted, demand-based support for housing, such as the

general housing allowance, is regarded as the model that is the most

transparent, best targeted at those who need support and clearer than supply-

based types of support, says PTT's Kekäläinen.



According to the survey, supported rental homes are highly sought after, and the

most preferred type of housing among the respondents is a home in a municipal

rental housing company (32%) because of the low rent level. This is also

reflected in the fact that, according to the survey, the majority of housing

allowance recipients live either in municipal rental housing, student housing or

housing provided by some other non-profit organisation.



- There have been several studies into housing support and the effectiveness of

the support system, but in these the resident perspective has not been covered.

It is important for us to understand the everyday lives and needs of our

customers. In addition, it has often been assumed that those living in non-

subsidised homes are the biggest recipients of housing allowance. This study

shows that housing allowance is claimed evenly across the types of housing from

state-subsidised to non-subsidised and from municipality-owned to privately-

owned homes, says SATO President and CEO Saku Sipola.



Unanimity among respondents: amount of rent must be the most important factor

affecting allowance



Regardless of whether recipients of housing allowance or not, respondents were

very unanimous as regards the types of factor that should affect the amount of

housing allowance granted. Around 65% of respondents regard the amount of rent

and around 70% the proportion of rent of income as the most significant factor.

Low-income respondents in particular are in favour of the housing allowance

being based on the amount of rent.



- Almost half of the general housing allowance is targeted at single-person

households, with the second-largest recipient group being single-parent

families. The significance of support is emphasised among single-parent families

as the occurrence of low income in single-parent families is almost three times

that seen in two-parent families. This affects issues including opportunities to

spend money on children's leisure activities. One in five of Espoo's families

with children are single-parent families, says City of Espoo Housing Manager

Anne Savolainen.



About the study:

The resident perspective was included in the study on the basis of an online

survey. The study as a whole is based on a literature and statistical review,

interviews with experts and the survey among renters. The respondent target

group for the survey consisted of renters participating in the online panel of

the survey provider (Kantar TNS). The survey took place between 5 and 18

September 2017. A total of 1,020 renters responded to the survey.







SATO is one of Finland's leading rental housing providers. SATO aims to offer a

comprehensive choice of rental housing and an excellent customer experience. At

year-end 2016 SATO owned around 25,300 apartments in Finland's largest growth

centres and in St Petersburg.



We promote sustainable development and initiative through our operations and

work in open interaction with our stakeholders to generate added value. We

operate profitably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our

housing assets through investments, divestments and repairs.



In accordance with the new reporting practice*, the SATO Group's net sales in

2016 were EUR 263.0 million, operating profit EUR 267.2 million and profit

before taxes EUR 219.4 million. The value of SATO's investment assets is roughly

EUR 3.4 billion.



*Net sales have been adjusted in accordance with the new reporting practice.





