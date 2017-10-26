Business News

Fingerprint Cards AB: Interim report January-September 2017

* Challenging smartphone market and weakened gross margin, but sequential

volume growth

* Positive cash flow, decreased inventory and strong cash position

* Positive trend for smart cards

* Increased investment in strategic R&D projects

Third quarter 2017



* Revenues amounted to SEK 841.4 M (1,862.3), down 55 percent compared with

the third quarter of 2016

* The gross margin was 33 percent (49)

* Operating profit amounted to SEK 52.4 M (764.5) and the operating margin was

6 percent (41)

* Earnings per share before dilution totaled SEK 0.16 (1.89)

* Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 174.7 M (134.5)

January-September 2017



* Revenues totaled SEK 2,350.7 M (5,019.6), down 53 percent compared with the

year-earlier period

* The gross margin was 37 percent (49)

* Operating profit amounted to SEK 195.2 M (2,058.2) and the operating margin

declined to 8 percent (41)

* Earnings per share before dilution totaled SEK 0.44 (5.04)

* Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 378.6 M (944.3)





CEO's comments



As previously announced, earnings for the third quarter were impacted negatively

by the cautious market situation and noticeable price pressure. Yet on a

positive note, we continued to reduce our own inventories and maintained a

strong cash flow. We are operating in a mature mass market where we will remain

a leader in terms of volumes and we are implementing a number of initiatives to

enable us to restore our growth and improve our profitability. Firstly, we are



pursuing a combination of technology and product development in order to cut

production costs and develop new, innovative products. Secondly, we are focusing

on business development in order to increase the number of application areas for

our technology and broaden our customer base. Finally, we will focus on

increasing efficiency and lowering costs throughout the supply chain. We are

also aiming to implement a number of efficiency measures in order to reduce our

costs.



When it comes to the market, there were a number of concurrent technological

trends and uncertainty factors that caused our Chinese OEM customers to adopt a

highly cautious approach during the quarter. As a result of this uncertainty,

our customers have opted to shorten their planning horizons and component

inventories in the value chain have decreased from normal levels. We are also

seeing signs of consolidation in the value chain. This impeded market growth and

our deliveries during the quarter. For example, we are seeing a trend toward

smartphone screens that cover the entire front of the device and many OEM

customers are therefore looking to move the fingerprint sensor to the back of

the phone. Back-mounted sensors are sold at a lower price which - in combination

with the general price pressure - has resulted in a decline in the average

selling price (ASP). The rate of decline in ASP amounts to approximately 30

percent annually for 2017. Looking at the fourth quarter, I expect our overall

delivery volumes to decline compared with the third quarter due to seasonal

effects in the component industry.



Our OEM customers are also evaluating other technologies, such as the

possibility of fully integrated in-display fingerprint sensors. As of yet, there

are no commercial in-display solutions suitable for mass production, but we are

engaged in a number of development projects in the area. Iris and face

recognition are also being evaluated as alternative biometric methods.



We are seeing no signs that our OEM customers plan to replace the fingerprint

sensor with other solutions. Instead, there is talk of offering complementing

biometric methods for authentication, known as multimodality. Our iris solution

would work well in such a scenario, and our major OEM customers and customers in

other segments have expressed significant interest in this possibility.



Fingerprints' market position remains very strong. During the quarter, 27 mobile

devices equipped with our sensors were launched and we announced the first

product launch of FPC1028, a high-performance, cost-efficient sensor.



Fingerprints' smart card offering is attracting considerable and growing

interest, even though it will take time for market volumes to become comparable

with those we are currently seeing in the smartphone market. As the only player

in this space with extensive experience in the mass production of sensors,

Fingerprints has a very strong starting position in the promising smart card

market. During the quarter, we took the next step toward high-volume production

of Fingerprints' smart card sensors through the launch of the new module design

T-Shape(TM). We also joined the standardization work being carried out by

Eurosmart and announced that our sensors will be used in AirPlus's pilot project

for contactless payment cards.



To create the conditions for profitable growth, we are pursuing a number of

technology and market initiatives and are continuing to invest in new

innovations. We will talk more about this at our Technology Update on November

1 in Stockholm.



Christian Fredrikson, CEO







For further information, contact:

Christian Fredrikson

President and CEO, Fingerprint Cards AB (publ),

+46 31 60 78 20



Stefan Pettersson

Investor Relations

+46 10 172 00 10

investrel(at)fingerprints.com



www.fingerprints.com/corporate/



Welcome to Fingerprint Cards' presentation of the interim report for the third

quarter of 2017 on October 26 at 3:00 p.m. CEST. The presentation will be

webcasted, and participants can register via the link below.



https://engage.vevent.com/index.jsp?eid=3483&seid=113



For media and analysts: The telephone conference dial-in is +44 (0)

1452 5555 66 (international participants) or 08 5033 6434 (Swedish

participants). State conference ID 9902 9857.



This information is information that Fingerprint Cards AB is obliged to make

public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted

for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at

7:00 a.m. CEST on October 26, 2017.







About Fingerprint Cards (Fingerprints)

Fingerprint Cards AB, Fingerprints, with its Swedish roots, is the leading

global biometrics company, whose mission is to spearhead the development of

biometric interaction that facilitates the convenience and integrity of the

individual. Its value is proven daily by users in millions of devices, through

billions of touches, who are their own key - quite simply, with a human touch.

Fingerprints develops biometric systems comprising sensors, algorithms, software

and packaging technologies. The success is based on product development at the

cutting edge of technology, which results in world-leading products in terms of

security, convenience and performance. The current product range consists

largely of fingerprint sensors and customers are primarily manufacturers of

smartphones and tablets, where the company is market leading. As the use of

biometric solutions increases, Fingerprints is working to broaden its offering

by using different biometric techniques, or modalities, and to identify other

market segments where the solutions can be used, such as smart cards, PCs,

automotive and online devices (IoT). The Fingerprints share is listed on Nasdaq

Stockholm (FING B). The company has shown strong growth and sales totaled SEK

6,638 M in 2016, with an operating margin of 39 percent. Most of the more than

500 employees work in Sweden, but the company has offices worldwide, from

Shanghai to Silicon Valley.



Important information

Issuance, publication or distribution of this press release in certain

jurisdictions could be subject to restrictions. The recipient of this press

release is responsible for using this press release and the constituent

information in accordance with the rules and regulations prevailing in the

particular jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer, or

invitation to acquire or subscribe for new securities in Fingerprint Cards in

any jurisdiction.



