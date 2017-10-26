Pöyry PLC: Appointment to Pöyry's Group Executive Committee

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
PÖYRY PLC Stock Exchange Release 26 October 2017 at 08:30 EEST
Appointment to Pöyry's Group Executive Committee
Dorien Terpstra, 38, MSc in Strategy & Organization, has been appointed
Executive Vice President, Head of Strategy and Transformation and member of the
Group Executive Committee of Pöyry PLC as of 8 January 2018. She will report to
Martin à Porta, President and CEO of Pöyry.
Dorien Terpstra is currently Head of Project Execution for Siemens Netherlands.
She will succeed Anja McAlister in the position of Executive Vice President,
Head of Strategy and Transformation. Anja McAlister has stepped down from
Pöyry's Group Executive Committee for family reasons, as announced on 4 August
2017.
"I am very pleased to welcome Dorien Terpstra to Pöyry and to the Group
Executive Committee. I look forward to seeing the energy, commitment and
expertise she brings to our transformation program, driving our strategy to
create a high performing organisation that brings exceptional value to our
clients. It is excellent that in Dorien we have found an executive who brings
deep project execution, team leadership, strategy and transformation know-how
from her broad international experience across diverse organisations, and I wish
her every success in her new role", says Martin à Porta.
Following this change, Pöyry's Group Executive Committee will be increased to
five members.
Members of the Pöyry PLC's Group Executive Committee as of 8 January 2018:
* Martin à Porta, President and CEO, Chairman Regional Operations (acting),
President Management Consulting Business Group (acting)
* Dorien Terpstra, Executive Vice President, Head of Strategy and
Transformation
* Richard Pinnock, Executive Vice President, President Energy Business Group
and Global Sales and Project Management
More information:
* Nicholas Oksanen, Executive Vice President, President Industry Business
Group
* Juuso Pajunen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Additional information:
Martin à Porta, President and CEO
Tel. +358 10 33 22828
Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We deliver smart
solutions across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry,
chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry's net
sales in 2016 were EUR 530 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq
Helsinki (POY1V). Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 130 offices.
