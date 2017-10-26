Business News

Pöyry PLC: Appointment to Pöyry's Group Executive Committee

ID: 565317

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -







PÖYRY PLC Stock Exchange Release 26 October 2017 at 08:30 EEST



Appointment to Pöyry's Group Executive Committee



Dorien Terpstra, 38, MSc in Strategy & Organization, has been appointed

Executive Vice President, Head of Strategy and Transformation and member of the

Group Executive Committee of Pöyry PLC as of 8 January 2018. She will report to

Martin à Porta, President and CEO of Pöyry.



Dorien Terpstra is currently Head of Project Execution for Siemens Netherlands.

She will succeed Anja McAlister in the position of Executive Vice President,

Head of Strategy and Transformation. Anja McAlister has stepped down from

Pöyry's Group Executive Committee for family reasons, as announced on 4 August

2017.



"I am very pleased to welcome Dorien Terpstra to Pöyry and to the Group

Executive Committee. I look forward to seeing the energy, commitment and

expertise she brings to our transformation program, driving our strategy to

create a high performing organisation that brings exceptional value to our

clients. It is excellent that in Dorien we have found an executive who brings

deep project execution, team leadership, strategy and transformation know-how

from her broad international experience across diverse organisations, and I wish

her every success in her new role", says Martin à Porta.



Following this change, Pöyry's Group Executive Committee will be increased to

five members.



Members of the Pöyry PLC's Group Executive Committee as of 8 January 2018:



* Martin à Porta, President and CEO, Chairman Regional Operations (acting),

President Management Consulting Business Group (acting)

* Dorien Terpstra, Executive Vice President, Head of Strategy and

Transformation

* Richard Pinnock, Executive Vice President, President Energy Business Group

and Global Sales and Project Management



* Nicholas Oksanen, Executive Vice President, President Industry Business

Group

* Juuso Pajunen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer



Additional information:

Martin à Porta, President and CEO

Tel. +358 10 33 22828



Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We deliver smart

solutions across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry,

chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry's net

sales in 2016 were EUR 530 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq

Helsinki (POY1V). Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 130 offices.







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Pöyry Oyj via GlobeNewswire











more PressReleases from Pöyry Oyj